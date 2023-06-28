When Kara Sewart started her environmental science degree at Federation University during the pandemic, she had no idea how far it would take her.
This year alone she has travelled to Sri Lanka on a three-week study tour and spent a week in the Northern Territory, and on Sunday she flies off to Brunei to start what is likely to be an 18 month trip to study and work in the Indo Asia-Pacific region.
Ms Sewart is one of two Federation University students to receive a New Colombo Plan scholarship and will study next semester at Universiti Brunei Darussalam in Brunei.
"I'll start off first with a few weeks at a research institute of the university, the Institute for Environment and Biological Diversity, working under a supervisor specialising in mammal mapping and distribution of carnivorous cats in Brunei," she said.
She will then study the semester at the university before seeing what opportunities arise, but possibly look for the chance to study or work in the Solomon Islands or Fiji to get some marine experience.
It's a long way from her first career as a veterinary nurse and then a 000 call-taker at ESTA.
"I did vet nursing when I finished school because I didn't really know what I wanted to do, but I knew I loved animals. It was a cheap TAFE course and I didn't want to spend heaps on a uni course I didn't know whether I would use.
"I finished up at a vet clinic and was looking for something else to do and ended up working for ESTA for five and a half years, then COVID happened and we were home a lot, though I was still going out to work, but ... with COVID a lot of courses went online and I found I had the option to study and work full time.
"At the time I had no idea what a full load of study was," she said. "I did it for that semester ... but it was ridiculous. I couldn't do that amount so had to either scale back on work or study, so I slowly cut down my hours at work."
Eventually she stopped working at ESTA and started working at the university as a student academic leader.
She can't wait to see where this opportunity will lead her.
"It's about fostering relationships and building relationship with people from the Indo Asia-Pacific region," she said.
Because she is unsure which area of environmental science she will pursue once she finishes her degree, Ms Sewart is eager to explore any opportunity that presents itself.
"With a background in vet nursing I'm definitely interested in animal health and disease," she said.
"The scholarship pays for language training and I can do a year of study and six months worth of interning.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I've got a few things in the air at the moment, like I had contact with one of the previous New Colombo scholars who went to Brunei who has a family member working at an orangutan rehabilitation centre in Borneo, specialising in animal health and disease, so hopefully I can spent time with her.
"I'm going to go over and keep my options open - I don't want to lock too much in."
In addition to the NCP Scholarship, Ms Sewart last weekend returned from the 2023 New Colombo Plan First Nations Study Tour in the Northern Territory in partnership with Charles Darwin University where she gained a better understanding of First Nations' practices of learning, knowledge sharing, management of natural and cultural resources, and diplomacy.
"It was a good trip and all of the students left with a bit of weight and responsibility on our shoulders," she said. "It's great as an environmental science student as well as I might want to be working in the land management field and I think we've got a way to go with collaborating with First Nations."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.