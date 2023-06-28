The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Kara Sewart heads to Brunei on a New Colombo Plan scholarship

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 28 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kara Sewart on a recent environmental science study tour with Federation University in Sri Lanka. Picture supplied
Kara Sewart on a recent environmental science study tour with Federation University in Sri Lanka. Picture supplied

When Kara Sewart started her environmental science degree at Federation University during the pandemic, she had no idea how far it would take her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.