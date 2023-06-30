See which CHFL clubs have greater player stability

Player stability can never be underestimated.
Every football club wants a senior list with plenty of depth.
The chances are they will need it.
Most clubs will have their depth tested by injuries, but few coaches ever want to go down that path by choice especially when enjoying a positive run of form.
So what club in the Central Highlands Football League has had the most players line up for a full quota of senior matches through to round nine?
Clunes gets the guernsey with 14 playing in all the Magpies nine games.
Then follows Newlyn, with 13 appearing in all its eight fixtures. The Cats have had their share of injuries to key players, but they have been spread across enough of the season to allow the core of the side to remain intact.
Then comes Dunnstown (12), Skipton (12) and Hepburn (12).
Buninyong is way down at the other end of the scale with only six playing in all the Bombers' eight appearances.
They are behind Ballan (6), Beaufort (7), Creswick (7) and surprisingly Gordon (7), which despite constant turnovers is unbeaten.
Numbers to have played in all senior matches:
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
