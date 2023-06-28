The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Mount Clear football, cricket scoreboard officially turned on

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and Eureka MP Michaela Settle get a score on the board with members from Mount Clear cricket and junior football clubs.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and Eureka MP Michaela Settle get a score on the board with members from Mount Clear cricket and junior football clubs.

ALREADY this scoreboard has been taken for some test runs this football season and meeting sporting goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.