ALREADY this scoreboard has been taken for some test runs this football season and meeting sporting goals.
The $102,000 project was officially declared open and in full use on Wednesday at Mount Clear Recreation Reserve, home to Mount Clear cricket and Mount Clear junior football and netball clubs.
This brings the Mounties' home in line with most rivals across the city for electronic scoring, advertisements and even streaming some AFL or a movie night.
Mounties cricket president Anthony Tigchelaar said his club had been grateful for the significant investment from the state government and City of Ballarat to overhaul facilities within the past decade.
This has included a new pavilion and oval upgrades.
Mr Tigchelaar said the scoreboard helped reinforce the Mounties' home as an attractive option for families to play sport.
The scoreboard was complete in time for the Ballarat Junior Football Netball League season - but for cricketers, the wait will be a little longer to see their names up in lights.
Cricketers have been unable to use the old scoreboard properly the past few years and instead had to rely on a temperamental mobile structure.
The electronic scoreboard will allow for updates to be made from an iPad with the potential for automated messaging, such as scores from Mounties' other matches around the grounds.
The new scoreboard has been delivered with a $100,000 state government investment with a further $1100 City of Ballarat contribution and more than $1200 from clubs.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said the scoreboard was a handy "game-changer" for the area.
"We're seeing growing numbers of people signing up to play sport in areas like Mt Clear, however many clubs are being held back by outdated or non-existent facilities," Ms Settle said.
"...It helps ramp up the excitement at local fixtures and adds a whole new dimension to grassroots sport."
