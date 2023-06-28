Daylesford Secondary College student Quinn LeFevre wants to make sure the people making decisions about the future hear the voices of the young people their choices will affect.
And he wants 16 and 17 year olds to be able to vote so they can have a direct say in their future.
Quinn is one of about 120 young Victorians taking part in YMCA's Youth Parliament in which teams of young people propose, write and debate legislative bills that are important to them.
A team from Daylesford Secondary College, and a group from Y Ballarat, have represented the region in the annual forum giving teens a taste of life in politics.
"I've always felt it was kind of unfair for kids aged 16 and 17 to be in the workforce but not have a say in things that really affect them, things like climate change because in the future the kids are going to be the ones who are most affected by this kind of thing," he said.
The group's Lowering the Victorian Voting Age Bill 2023 was passed through the Youth Parliament on Tuesday and, along with all other bills passed during the week, will be delivered to Victoria's youth minister Natalie Suleyman on Friday.
Y Ballarat team member Jacob Osenaris got involved in Youth Parliament because he is already a "passionate advocate" for issues he believes are important.
"Within parliament it's a massive eye-opener because we get to see how decisions get made and I think that's really important for young people to understand. It shows us how we can get our voice heard and what the process is," Jacob said.
The Y Ballarat team will present their Residential Landlord and Tenancy Regulation Bill 2023 to the Youth Parliament on Thursday, advocating for improved minimum standards for rental properties and other measures to make the rental market fairer for all.
Teams have been working on their proposed legislation for several months.
Youth Parliament participants have previously taken part in a three day residential training weekend to build their skills, and this week is the six-day residential Week of Youth Parliament camp including three days in the chambers of Victoria's state parliament.
Each year, the bills that pass Youth Parliament are presented to the Minister for Youth and given to relevant government ministers for their consideration. Youth Parliament Bills have called for legislative change in Victoria, with at least 68 Bills that had passed Youth Parliament later turned into legislation, government initiatives or incentives including voluntary assisted dying, introduction of mandatory wearing of bike helmets, and equal marriage rights.
"It is inspiring to have young Victorians take centre stage at parliament and advocate for issues that matter to them now and into the future," said Victorian Youth Premier Krushnadevsinh Ravalij.
"Youth Parliamentarians have spent countless hours and energy crafting their Bills, drawing from their passions, lived experience and consultation with experts. We look forward to the debates and the Bills' chance to become actual legislation."
