The Courier
Home/News/Education
Youth

Teens take their first steps in state politics in YMCA's Youth Parliament

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 29 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Osenaris, Isabella Koros, Vincent Nube, Keira Porter and Ashlee Nguyen form the Y Ballarat team at Youth Parliament where they will present their Residential Landlord and Tenancy Regulation Bill 2023. Picture supplied
Jacob Osenaris, Isabella Koros, Vincent Nube, Keira Porter and Ashlee Nguyen form the Y Ballarat team at Youth Parliament where they will present their Residential Landlord and Tenancy Regulation Bill 2023. Picture supplied

Daylesford Secondary College student Quinn LeFevre wants to make sure the people making decisions about the future hear the voices of the young people their choices will affect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.