A man who caused more than $2 million worth of damage after setting a car yard on fire has been jailed for almost five years.
Appearing in the County Court on Wednesday, Paris Mizzi, 33, was spotted by Ballarat police driving unlicensed in February 2022.
After attempting to evade police, he was involved in a crash and fled the scene without rendering assistance - the car was left behind for police to find.
When police finally caught up with him, Mizzi told them the car was stolen and not his.
The car was taken to a yard in Delacombe, where it was held for police to search.
That afternoon, Mizzi went to the car yard and asked an employee if he could access the car to withdraw his wallet - he was told he would need permission from police.
"You'll pay for this," Mizzi told the employee.
The court was told Mizzi and an unknown co-offender were seen on CCTV about 4.30am on February 23 sneaking into the car yard, before accessing the car and removing his wallet.
They then used "an accelerant" to light the car on fire, which then spread to the rest of the car yard.
The fire caused more than $2 million in damage to the business, other cars in the yard, and the building itself - it was noted it was not attended at the time and was in an industrial area, which did not spread to other businesses.
Mizzi was arrested in April 2022 and gave a no comment interview - he has been in custody since.
Mizzi's defence lawyer told the court his client had endured a troubled upbringing surrounded by drugs, and had been greatly affected by the death of his former partner.
He began using more drugs before he was jailed for multiple driving, dishonesty, and assault offences in 2018.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Gregory Lyon noted that while Mizzi had completed his period of parole, the 2022 offending occurred close to its conclusion.
"Your offending appears motivated by the desire to retrieve your wallet, and to cover that fact by destroying the car," he told Mizzi.
"The fire had a devastating effect on the business owner, well beyond financial.
"Your prospects for rehabilitation are almost entirely predicated on you addressing your drug issues."
Mizzi was convicted and sentenced to a combined 57 months in jail for his offending, and must serve 39 months before becoming eligible for parole, with 439 days of pre-sentence detention considered time served.
If he had not pleaded guilty, he would have received a sentence of six-and-a-half years, with four-and-a-half years non-parole.
It was noted arson carries a maximum term of 15 years.
