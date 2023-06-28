A Ballarat dance troupe is getting ready for a huge week celebrating the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, starting with an eagerly anticipated red carpet event.
Formed last year, Baarlinjan Dance Group is in high demand during NAIDOC Week (July 2-9), with its young members set to star at multiple events honouring the 2023 theme: For Our Elders.
On Monday, July 3, they'll perform at Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative's flag-raising ceremony ahead of a walk to Ballarat cemetery paying respect to Wadawurrung ancestor Mullawallah.
On Tuesday, July 4, they'll dance for residents of Creswick Nursing Home, including Ballarat's oldest Elder, 100-year-old Ngarrindjeri woman Alvida Clarke.
Wednesday, July 5 is Community Day at Ballarat Showgrounds, and Friday, July 7 is the Elders Lunch at the Mercure Hotel.
Before their official duties start, the Baarlinjan dancers and dozens of their friends will enjoy a glamorous night out at the second annual NAIDOC Junior Ball on Friday, June 30.
The free event features a NAIDOC youth awards ceremony - with categories including education, art, sport and community - the crowning of Junior Mr and Miss NAIDOC, dinner, and a disco.
There will be prizes for best dressed, and after last year set a high standard with standouts including a handmade emu-feather skirt, attendees are encouraged to get creative in adding individual flair.
NAIDOC balls in other cities, such as Geelong, are aimed at adults.
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative (BADAC) Youth Engagement Project Officer Nikki Bell said the Ballarat event was all about bringing out young people's confidence.
"Seeing the boys suited up and the girls dressed in outfits they've been planning all year - it's that sense of pride, they shine with confidence," Ms Bell said.
Find the full NAIDOC events program at ballarat.vic.gov.au/naidoc-week.
