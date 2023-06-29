In an impressive display of sacred choral music, the Melbourne Bach Choir's performance last Saturday in the Ballarat Central Uniting Church lived up to the program's title "Serenity".
Conductor Rick Prakhoff, one of Australia's most experienced conductors, chose Bach, Brahms and Rheinberger to balance Durufle, Messiaen and Faure in a program largely surrounding the themes of grief and death.
Most of the singing was accompanied by organist John O'Donnell, with occasional tonal colour added by 'cellist Chris Howlett.
Variety was the feature of the first half, opening with the choir and organ in Bach's "O Jesu Christ, meins Lebens Licht BWV 118" and Brahms's "Geistliches Lied".
The Chamber Choir, comprised of six of the MBC scholars, performed selections from "Jesu meine Freude BWV 227" and four of the scholars conducted one each of the "Quatre motets sur des themes Gregoriens op.10" of Durufle.
O'Donnell and Howlett further developed the peaceful mood in the sublime "Andante" for organ and 'cello of Faure as a prelude to the same composer's "Cantique de Jean Racine".
The second half of the concert was dedicated to the "Requiem" of Durufle.
The subtlety of the choral textures was presented with polish.
The balance of parts was always accurate, even in the grander, dramatic middle of the "Domine Jesu Christe" and the closing of the "Sanctus".
Soloists Christopher Hillier and Belinda Paterson made excellent contributions in an overall moving performance.
