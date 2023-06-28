As the Federal government prepares to crack down on betting advertising, young people in Ballarat are increasingly seeking help from support agencies to fight damaging addictions.
A parliamentary inquiry has made 31 recommendations to the Federal government on gambling reform, which included a raft of changes, such as phasing out online gambling ads within three years, and a ban on ads during live sport.
Cafs Team Leader Financial Counselling and Gambler's Help Colin Handreck said gambling harm was a serious concern in Ballarat, particularly from online platforms.
"Online is the new worrying frontier in relation to gambling harm, in Ballarat we seem to be getting every bit of our share of people who are impacted through online gambling," he said.
"In the past there has been other forms of gambling, but online is a new frontier for addictive behaviours that compromise people's better future."
Mr Handreck said people from all age backgrounds had presented to Cafs for help with gambling addiction, but there were some worrying trends developing.
He said there had been an increase in the number of young males seeking help in Ballarat, which had likely resulted from cleverly targeted advertising during events like sporting matches.
"There's certainly been a higher uptake amongst young men, particularly in their 20's, and even in their high teens," he said.
According to research from the Australian Institute of Family Studies, men gamble more often, spend more money and are more likely to be at risk of harm from gambling than women, and men aged between 18 and 34-years-of-age were the most likely demographic to participate in sports betting.
In the past 12 months, 73 per cent of Australian adults gambled at least once, while 38 per cent gambled at least weekly.
During this time, most betting was conducted online via smart phones or computers, with the average participant having at least two accounts, while 19 per cent of gamblers operated across three or more platforms.
Mr Handreck said young people were the perfect target for gambling companies as they were still learning about priorities and how to manage their incomes.
He said young people often developed an addiction after experiencing the high of success.
"What captivates them is an early win, which leads them to believe they have got some special attribute that helps them to beat the odds," Mr Handreck said.
"But of course, statistics tell us that the longer you play, the more the odds beat the person playing."
In the past, the government placed a blanket ban on any advertising of tobacco products, and Mr Handreck said he would like to see a similar ban on gambling enforced.
He said anyone experiencing gambling addiction can be referred to Cafs for help, or outside of business hours, people could call the 24 hour Gamblers Help Line on 1800 858 858.
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
