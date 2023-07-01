Indigenous voice "yes" campaigners will ramp up their public messaging in Ballarat from Sunday when the Victorian trade union launches its campaign.
The 'Ballarat for yes' campaign will launch at the Ballarat Trades Hall in the union's first significant action for the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Union volunteer lead organiser for the field campaign, Billy McCabe, said the trade union movement supported the Voice to Parliament.
"We feel really strongly and we expect Ballarat will turn out a yes vote. We saw a similar result around the marriage equality campaign and we have a lot of hope and trust in our community and believe that that's the way it will go," Mr McCabe said.
He said the campaign would include a number of community events in the lead up to the referendum, which is anticipated to be held in October.
"The launch event is the first significant action in the campaign. We are inviting community members to that event who are interested in volunteering to actively be involved in the campaign," Mr McCabe said.
"That event will be a sign-on point for people who are interested. It will also discuss the types of campaign actions or activities and assign people to tasks and roles and upcoming campaign actions."
He said more than 150 community members had already registered their interest to volunteer and actively campaign.
"Not only numbers give the ability to get scale and have lots of conversations but I think it's also really important to signal to Ballarat community members - who haven't made up their mind yet - this is something they can see community involvement but also to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members of the Ballarat community that they can see there's broad support for this as well," Mr McCabe said.
The campaign launch will be held at 24 Camp Street, Ballarat, on Sunday at 11.30am.
To RSVP or register to volunteer, visit action.yes23.com.au/ballarat_for_yes_campaign_launch
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.