Victorian trade union ramps up referendum 'yes' messaging

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
July 1 2023 - 10:30am
Indigenous voice "yes" campaigners will ramp up their public messaging in Ballarat from Sunday when the Victorian trade union launches its campaign.

