A magistrate has denounced the behaviour of a man who posted the intimate images and phone number of a former partner to a group chat after their relationship went sour.
The 29-year-old man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to breaching a court order, after an incident in 2020.
The man will not be named to protect the identity of the victim.
The court heard on June 14, 2020, the man posted four intimate pictures of the victim, showing her bottom and vagina, to a group chat on the messaging app Kik.
The group chat contained more than 50 members, and the woman's phone number was posted alongside the photos.
Since the images were sent the woman reported receiving messages from unknown numbers asking her if she was "looking for a good time".
The court heard the offending came after earlier offending in 2019, in which the man assaulted the woman and was placed on a family violence intervention order.
He was placed on a good behaviour bond for the 2019 offending, and escaped conviction.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski, who presided over Wednesday's hearing, called the offending "an ultimate form of misogyny".
"It has to be said that this is absolutely appalling," the magistrate said.
"This is not a one-off. A year earlier he was given an opportunity and then he ups the ante a year later.
"Put yourself in the shoes of this woman, who has had a photo of her naked body placed on a website in front of 50 people she doesn't know.
"This is really serious offending... hearing the summary, can you imagine how that person must feel? It is a form of absolute humiliation."
The man's lawyer sought to have him placed on a good behaviour bond with a condition to attend a men's behavioral change program.
Magistrate Zebrowski said a bond would not be enough for the seriousness of the offending, instead imposing a fine.
"In an act of absolute malice, you decided to take those photos at put them on the internet," Magistrate Zebrowski said.
"It is really shocking behaviour by you, if you are ashamed, it is completely appropriate that you are.
"This sort of offending is too serious for a bond, you have overstepped the mark grossly in my view."
The man was convicted and fined $2500.
