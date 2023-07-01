FINALLY Brigid Corcoran can welcome customers back in person to taste and talk bushfoods.
She is set to open a new Saltbush Kitchen space in central Ballarat, about six months after leaving her Buninyong cellar shop.
For Ms Corcoran, bushfoods have always been about sharing and learning with others. This is what she has missed most.
Saltbush Kitchen, in former Antique Effects space, is set to join a growing destination shopping scene, encouraging people to travel to the outskirts of Ballarat's centre to shop.
The store is not far from established destination gifts and accessories shops Hattie and the Wolf and Crafty Squirrel. Around the corner is the popular Royal Oak Hotel.
While Saltbush Kitchen spices and salts have been available online and in partner stores, Ms Corcoran said there were still many people in Ballarat who did not realise the range was entirely Ballarat-made.
"It will be so nice to have people back. The past two years we've lost two lots of six months in store - first with flooding, then when the [Buninyong] building was sold and we moved here. I do hope it will be a bit of a destination," she said.
"All the product here people can have a taste - we can finally get back to that too, after COVID-19 stopped that. People can taste and realise [bushfoods] are not too different to other spices they might use."
The Urquhart Street store will feature new collaborations such as bushfood-infused chocolates with Lilly's cafe owner Catherine Gill, or a proceed from sales of chocolate bark and some art to Leigh Catchment Group's Landcare work.
There are recipe cards to inspire bushfood use but Ms Corcoran was equally open to hearing recipes or working on bakes from customers.
While setting up the new space, she said plenty of neighbours had been calling past to see what was unfolding, intrigued at the native flora inside the windows and native food and decorative plants in pots to enhance the immersive shopping experience.
Saltbush Kitchen emerged from a cafe in what is now the Eureka Centre in Ballarat East.
Ms Corcoran launched a pop-up shop in a Buninyong cellar more than four years ago before revamping the shop as a permanent base with an expanded range of local produce with an Australian native focus.
At the same time, she also started sharing her bushfood knowledge in Ballarat Tech School.
Plenty has been happening since Ms Corcoran has been shifting her in-store offering.
Saltbush Kitchen products has been on show in the United Kingdom in the Australian Food and Beverage Roadshow at the Australian High Commission in London last year.
There were still complex hurdles to get Australian native foods approved for the UK food market via the novel foods process but Saltbush Kitchen was part of pioneering the way.
The Urquhart Street store will offer something different again for loyal followers. Ms Corcoran said the shop was bringing all the elements together: her art, her spices, some gardening inspiration, jewellery, First Nations produce and farmers of bushfoods.
The space itself lends itself to the broader collection and is of interest itself - features Ms Corcoran made sure not to cover.
"Buninyong was so unusual as a cellar and it's the same sort of story here," she said.
"This was a cooperative store and had a huge bakery out the back. The windows and doors are fantastic. A lot of people ask about it."
Saltbush Kitchen opens Saturday with tastings and bushfood-infused bakes from Kittelty's. The store will be open Wednesday to Sundays.
