Budget passed; mayor said few will see full rate increase

According to the City of Ballarat mayor, 32 per cent of ratepayers will actually see a decrease in their rates from the latest budget that has been adopted..
Mayor Des Hudson also said over 60 per cent of ratepayers will have an increase lower than the 3.5 per cent rate increase.
With some minor changes after community feedback, the City of Ballarat 2023-24 budget was passed on Wednesday night.
The budget covering hundreds of millions in capital works, such as $10 million Bridge Mall Redevelopment, over $9 million for Her Majesty's Theatre works also covers the classic three R's of local government, roads, rubbish and rates.
Cr Hudson said the council had managed to navigate a high-inflation period and end up in a "healthy financial position."
While an increase may leave some residents grumbling, the council defended the 3.5 per cent increase saying it was well under the CPI increase of 7.8 per cent.
During the debate on Wednesday, councillors highlighted the "worthy projects" within the document.
Cr Hudson said key areas were roads and drainage.
"We've heard this from the community," he said.
Councillor Belinda Coates mentioned the budgets lowballed funding for climate action.
"Busines- as-usual budget," she said.
"Under resourcing our ability to go in as high and fast as issues are facing us."
Cr Coates wanted to see a follow up regarding public submissions for climate action.
The Bridge Mall Special Rate and the 2023-24 rates and charges were all passed.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
