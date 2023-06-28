Ballarat East residents fear they're running out of time to stop an electrical substation being built beside their homes as the proponent argues new infrastructure is an "urgent priority" to cater to population growth.
Representatives of utility company Powercor recently briefed City of Ballarat councillors on the need for the facility, which appears likely to be built on a vacant block on York Street surrounded by homes but earmarked as a potential substation site since the 1970s.
The briefing was in response to community concerns around health, safety and property devaluation raised in a petition presented to the May 24 council meeting.
At that meeting, Deputy Mayor Cr Amy Johnson said substations were "eyesores" and that the council should "do all [it] can to encourage a choice of a different site".
Residents say they've had no updates since, apart from a Powercor letterbox drop last week reiterating the need for the infrastructure.
A company media release distributed around the same time said long-serving substations at Wendouree and Delacombe were reaching capacity and that a third facility was essential to the network's ongoing reliability.
The release stated community feedback had been "influential" and would be considered in the planning.
Lead petitioner Jenny Paterson is not holding out much hope after appeals to local and state government representatives failed to stop Powercor investigating the York Street site.
Ms Paterson said there was little else residents could do as legal action was financially "out of [their] reach".
"There's no way of fighting these companies," she said.
Powercor expects to announce the substation location later this year.
It has not said what other sites are being considered.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.