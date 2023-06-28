The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

York Street substation petition fails to stop Powercor investigations into Ballarat East site

KG
By Kirra Grimes
June 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Powercor owns the vacant lot at 203 York Street.
Powercor owns the vacant lot at 203 York Street.

Ballarat East residents fear they're running out of time to stop an electrical substation being built beside their homes as the proponent argues new infrastructure is an "urgent priority" to cater to population growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.