Right from their very first meeting, an unlikely friendship was formed between Phoenix Dodder and Pam Kurth.
The pair met at the Daylesford Vinnies shop in September 2019 on Phoenix's first day volunteering for the charity organisation.
"We hit it off straight away," Pam said.
Their strong bond is proof friendship has no age limit. Phoenix is 22 and has autism, and Pam is almost 77.
"I used to teach children with autism. I love the way they express and go into such depth," Pam said.
"(Phoenix) is an exceptional human. He is kind and loving."
Phoenix said he was mostly drawn to Pam's personality, and soon discovered she loved similar things to him including ancient myths, reading, researching and art.
When working together, Pam and Phoenix - and the Vinnies shop crew - don't do small talk. Their conversations are never boring, they listen to each other and are included.
This is in contrast to Phoenix's childhood where he was bullied at school and excluded from a young age.
His mother Kristy Dodder, who is a Vinnies volunteer, said the Daylesford shop was Phoenix's first work experience out of high school.
"The manager was so positive and helped him to get the confidence to do his tag and test course," Kristy said.
"For someone who struggled you could not ask for a better person (to help)."
Pam and Phoenix agreed there was a special type of energy when the volunteers were working together.
"When we are all together something happens. It's a team. We are not deliberately trying to support people but it just happens," Pam said.
"It's good for everyone when customers hear us laughing out the back. We are just being natural."
The volunteers have even set up a 'free therapy day' where they meet every Thursday about once a month.
Vinnies shop in Daylesford, located at 28 Howe Street, was established 25 years ago and a celebration was held on Wednesday.
Store manager Sarah, who did not want her surname published, said the shop consisted of a wonderful team of volunteers.
She said it was amazing the shop had reached 25 years.
"We have a great team here and it's a diverse mix of personalities and backgrounds. We are always looking for more volunteers. It's a big job running the shop," Sarah said.
"I am proud of what we have achieved in the past 12 months."
The St Vincent de Paul Society in Victoria has more than 10,000 members and volunteers. It provides practical frontline support, advocacy and friendship for the most vulnerable members of the community.
Key services include home visitation; Vinnies shops; youth programs; soup vans; assistance for asylum seekers and refugees; education and tutoring; and professional accommodation and health services through VincentCare.
To find out more visit www.vinnies.org.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.