The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Daylesford Vinnies shop celebrates 25 year anniversary

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
July 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daylesford Vinnies volunteers Phoenix Dodder, left, store manager Sarah, Loretta Quinlan and Pam Kurth. Picture by Erin Williams
Daylesford Vinnies volunteers Phoenix Dodder, left, store manager Sarah, Loretta Quinlan and Pam Kurth. Picture by Erin Williams

Right from their very first meeting, an unlikely friendship was formed between Phoenix Dodder and Pam Kurth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.