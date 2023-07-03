Reducing social isolation and boosting post-pandemic mental health has become a priority for Warrenheip residents with plans to build a safe walking trail in a town with only one footpath.
During COVID, when lockdowns restricted residents from travelling more than 5km from their homes, the need for a safe place to walk became more apparent and a push to improve the area began.
The Committee 4 Warrenheip was formed last year to advocate for improvements to their suburb and a survey of resident concerns found their top priority was around footpaths and a walking track.
"It's a really basic thing for a community to have somewhere safe to walk," said Committee 4 Warrenheip acting secretary Kelly Bevan.
Last month the committee received a $10,000 grant from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal for the first stage of works on a walking track and revitalisation of the Warrenheip Recreation Reserve.
"We plan to rehabilitate the wetland area and ... part of that is to create a walking trail," Ms Bevan said.
"It came out of COVID and the Warrenheip community already were aware, but it became very apparent during lockdown, there's not a lot of footpaths and walking tracks.
"A lot of residents walk on the road because there's nowhere else to walk."
The first stage of the Warrenheip Reflection Trail will only be about 250m but the long term plan is to have a 1.5km trail through the area.
"The $10,000 is a good start but it's only going to be a piece of the trail and we are certainly looking for other funding partners to come on board in the development of the wetland and extended walking trail," she said.
The committee is also developing a master plan for the area.
The walking trail will be a starting point with extensive revegetation also required around the reserve using Indigenous plants.
The community survey also found residents wanted to preserve green space, maintain the country feel of their community, and advocate for improved public transport.
"There's no buses that come through. They stop short, they nearly get to Warrenheip but not quite," Ms Bevan said.
IN OTHER NEWS
They are also keeping a keen eye on development in the area, and plans for the Western Freeway interchange.
Committee 4 Warrenheip's $10,000 grant was one of 131 made to local groups across remote, rural and regional Australia for projects that support small yet vital community needs, disaster resilience and recovery and COVID-19 recovery initiatives.
"In this round of SRC grants, we've seen a shift in project focus, with a significant increase in initiatives that address the wellbeing and sustainability of community organisations. The majority of these grants are for practical, infrastructure-related projects that will enable local groups in rural places to continue to provide vital services, and ensure community spaces are safe, secure and welcoming," said FRRR spokesperson Jill Karena.
"These grants may be relatively small, but they can make a mighty difference to a rural community," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.