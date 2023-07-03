The Courier
A walking track in Warrenheip will help build a better community

By Michelle Smith
July 3 2023 - 10:00am
Committee 4 Warrenheip acting secretary Kelly Bevan and chair Julian Prendergast at Warrenheip Recreation Reserve where they have received funding toward construction of a walking trail. Picture by Kate Healy
Reducing social isolation and boosting post-pandemic mental health has become a priority for Warrenheip residents with plans to build a safe walking trail in a town with only one footpath.

