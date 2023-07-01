The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Nature Notes: Bird's nest fungi spotted near Sulky

By Roger Thomas
July 1 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miniature bird's nest fungi are usually found on dead twigs, woodchips and other woody or leafy bush litter. These ones were found near Sulky.
Miniature bird's nest fungi are usually found on dead twigs, woodchips and other woody or leafy bush litter. These ones were found near Sulky.

It is easy to see how the bird's nest fungus got its name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.