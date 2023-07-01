It is easy to see how the bird's nest fungus got its name.
The tiny cups shown in the photo are only five or six millimetres wide.
They have egg shaped spore packets inside, hence the very apt name.
The miniature eggs sit in gel, waiting to be thrust out of their nest when hit by a raindrop. The gel is sticky, assisting them to cling onto twigs and other bush litter.
Bird's nest fungi are usually found in small colonies, as photographed.
These strange and intriguing miniature fungi are usually found on dead twigs, woodchips and other woody or leafy bush litter.
Sometimes they appear on kangaroo and wallaby droppings, or on otherwise manured ground.
Those in the photo are growing on and among dead slashed twigs on a lightly grassed roadside on the edge of a pine plantation at Sulky.
Bird's nest fungi are normally found in damp winter conditions, although their season can be extended by suitable rainfall.
There are a few species of bird's nest fungi. The one in the photo is distinguished by its white, fringed margin. Its "eggs" are tan coloured or light brown, less than a millimetre wide.
A few scattered eggs - out of the nest - can be seen in the photo.
Some other species of bird's nest fungi have black eggs, and the eggs of some are reportedly up to two millimetres wide.
The eggs are loose in their "nest", not attached to the wall, although they might stick to each other when conditions become dry.
Large raindrops can propel the eggs more than a metre.
Two interesting bird species have this month been reported at Creswick: the powerful owl and the blue-faced honeyeater.
The owl was seen and photographed in forested country on the southern side of the town, while the honeyeater was sighted not far from the highway bridge over the Creswick Creek.
Despite apparently-suitable powerful owl habitat in many parts of the Creswick district, there are not many recent reports of the big bird.
Its distribution will be affected to some degree by the availability of the large hollows it needs for nesting.
The blue-faced honeyeater has been seen a few times at Creswick over the last ten years or so, but two recent reports are the first for a while.
This is usually a bird of northern Victoria, typically occurring in the Murray Valley.
There was a surprising southern report of a blue-faced honeyeater last month at Torquay, where the attraction was a flowering banksia.
This species is very much attracted to flowering plants, both native and exotic.
This bird has been in my garden for a few months. It looks like a butcherbird but the colouring is different. Also, it doesn't behave like the grey butcherbirds do, but takes its time choosing food rather than darting in on the wing, grabbing food and then zooming away. P.F., Belgrave.
Your photos show an immature grey butcherbird, much browner than an adult.
Perhaps its immaturity hasn't yet resulted in it becoming as wary as the adults.
Your bird probably lives in a non-threatening environment, and your provision of easy food would help reduce its inherent wariness.
The obvious difference in behaviour between this bird and its parents is an interesting feature.
Your brown bird would have hatched last spring. It will retain the brown colouring for at least twelve months.
Some birds take two years before they gain the neater grey, black and white plumage.
