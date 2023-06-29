The Courier
Woman pleads guilty over Torrumbarry crash that killed Ballarat mother Christine Stewart

Updated June 29 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:19am
A woman has been committed to stand trial in the County Court over a fatal car crash at Torrumbarry that claimed the life of a Ballarat mother in 2022.

