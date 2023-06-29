A woman has been committed to stand trial in the County Court over a fatal car crash at Torrumbarry that claimed the life of a Ballarat mother in 2022.
Rebecca Jane Hall, from Patho, appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Trieu Huynh found there was evidence of sufficient weight to support a conviction on the charge of dangerous driving causing death.
Mother-of-three Christine Stewart, 29, from Newtown (Scarsdale) died on January 25, 2022 after her Mitsubishi Triton was involved in a crash at the intersection of Farley Road and the Murray Valley Highway at Torrumbarry, west of Echuca.
Ms Hall, who appeared by video link, pleaded guilty to the charge.
Charges of recklessly engaging in conduct that placed a person in danger of serious injury and driving a motor vehicle on a highway carelessly were withdrawn by the Office of Public Prosecution.
The 30-year-old was bailed on the condition she continue to reside at the same address as named in her previous bail order, surrender her passport and not attend any international points of departure.
The trial is due to begin in the County Court sitting in Bendigo in September.
