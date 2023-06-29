The doors have opened on an important hospitality space in the middle of the Ballarat's art precinct.
The Ballarat Art Gallery Café, which has been empty since the middle of 2020, is running a pop-up location in time for the school holidays.
Armstrong Street's 1816 Bakery is running a pop-up store in the gallery until August 6 to run alongside the ticketed exhibition Pre-Raphaelites: Drawings and Watercolours.
General manager Michaela Beggs said it was an exciting time for the gallery and they hoped they could offer visitors an extra experience.
"To have a bit of work in that space again is great," Ms Beggs said.
She said there would be a core range of classic 1816 food and baked goods as well as some additional salads and soups just for the gallery.
Gluten free cakes are also on the cards for the coming weeks, Ms Beggs said.
All food is made at their Armstrong Street location and then sent to the art gallery or 1816's other location in Barkley Square which started in March.
Ms Beggs said Ballarat had been bustling with people as the first week of school holidays is almost over.
"We've seen a lot of families rugged up to go ice skating," she said.
"We're definitely seeing an increase in daytime visitors."
The City of Ballarat is in the middle of the second search to find a permanent operator of the cafe, after the first round of expression of interest in was unsuccessful.
The EOI was first advertised in July 2021 after Sara Kittelty, of Kittelty's, decided not to renew the lease for the Lydiard Street premises a year earlier on July 1, 2020.
Council community wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said the temporary activation was separate to the cafe expressions of interest process.
"The City of Ballarat is pleased to have been able to activate the space with a local business during a busy period at the Art Gallery," he said in a statement.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
