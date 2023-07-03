Details remain unknown over 500 CBD carparks

Councillors have called out the amount of parking in Ballarat at the June council meeting, with fears the 1000 promised car parks may not arrive for another three years..
A petition was put forward to the council around the parking for staff at GovHub building, and councillors highlighted the continued issue of parking in Ballarat.
In 2018, in an election promise, the Labor Government announced $14 million for 1000 parks in the Ballarat central business district.
In five years, through another state election, Ballarat is only halfway there, with the March 2023 announcement of a new multi-level car park for staff and visitors to be built as part of the massive half-billion-dollar Ballarat Base Hospital rebuild, including a helipad. These 400 parks will be "supported" by the 2018 Regional Car Parks Fund.
A government spokesperson said more car park projects would begin this year. "We're creating more free car parking for Ballarat, with six sites already delivered and work to start on another two sites in areas of high demand later this year," the spokesperson said, but was unable to provide more information on the carparks whereabouts.
Works have finished at White Flat Oval and Eastern Oval, adding 113 parks, and another 36 car parks will soon be added when work begins on Market Street near the Ballarat library.
Regional Development Victoria is responsible for delivering the Regional Car Park Fund and the City of Ballarat is responsible for delivery of the Smarter Parking Plan.
All remaining car parks under both programs are set to be delivered by 2026, according to the state government - eight years after the initial announcement.
Management of these parks will be through City of Ballarat - time limit, future cost and access is dependent on them. The council was unable to provide further information on the management of the parks at this stage. The hospital parking will be managed by the hospital.
A 2022 feasibility study by the council stated a possible six-storey, 300-space car park at Federation University's SMB campus would be proposed to be free to use for the first eight years, but after "it is envisaged that parking usage will be charged at a market rate".
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
