Be Hear Now festival to feature gigs at Ballarat's Norwich Plaza

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 3:09pm
Members of Ballarat band Pyrex (L-R) Arian Lane, Jedd Linke-Nagel and Jordan Hicks, are looking forward to playing at Norwich plaza as part of the Be Hear Now festival. Picture supplied
Locations across Ballarat are set to transform into concert spaces, as musical acts take over non-traditional venues around the city.

