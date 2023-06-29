Locations across Ballarat are set to transform into concert spaces, as musical acts take over non-traditional venues around the city.
Be Hear Now festival will feature about 20 live performances from Ballarat musicians at diverse venues from Volta and The Eastern to Campanas Deli and Norwich Plaza.
Event coordinator Sam Boon said the event, which was first held in 2019, was about activating the whole of Ballarat, and celebrating the city's best musicians.
Because of this, he said they had tried to pick as many unusual venues as possible to introduce bands to different types of crowds.
"It was [about] trying to attract new audience members by doing it in different places, and just getting great footage and great events, that Norwich Plaza show is going to be fantastic," he said.
"We've got light instillations and something a bit different, it's not every day you get to do a gig in a disused shopping complex.
"Band's love it, it's good content for their videos, Be Hear Now is about more than just putting on a festival, it's about promoting selected artists to mentoring and getting content."
I don't think many regional centres have that sort of thing, it's a good way to champion the local thing- Pyrex's Jordan Hicks on Be Hear Now festival
One of the band's to perform at Norwich Plaza will be Pyrex, and drummer Jordan Hicks said they were looking forward to the novelty of performing in the unusual location.
Mr Hicks said the high glass angular ceilings, fake plants and electric toilets would make for an aesthetic visual and musical experience.
"It's gonna be cool, I've always liked walking through that weird little arcade, so it'll be fun to play now," he said.
"The Bridge Mall is just a bit of a bizarre place, and that little section of it is even more bizarre."
Pyrex was formed in 2021, between Mr Hicks and his partner Arian Lane, while they were living through COVID-19 lockdowns.
The band has now grown to a group of five, and Mr Hicks described their music as guitar based "dreampop."
Pyrex are now working on their first eight track EP called Noise For No Reason, which will have a release date soon.
According to Mr Hicks, there are several exciting acts he is looking forward to across Be Hear Now including hip hop artist Sami, Confetti Western and the opening night show at Volta.
"I don't think many regional centres have that sort of thing, it's a good way to champion the local thing," he said.
"It just gets things happening and people talking and hopefully presents some opportunities for those involved."
Be Hear Now is taking place from Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2. Pyrex is playing at Norwich Plaza from 7pm on July 1.
