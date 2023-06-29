The Courier
422 Sturt Street, Ballarat Central | Entry level investment

By Commercial Property
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:43pm
Entry level investment | Commercial property
  • 422 Sturt Street, Ballarat Central
  • 179 square metres
  • $800,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: David Wright on 0418 518 353
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer to market 422 Sturt Street. The property is fully leased to Exhale Lifestyle clothing on a new three-year lease that commenced in January 2023 and runs until December 2025.

