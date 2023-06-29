Entry level investment | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer to market 422 Sturt Street. The property is fully leased to Exhale Lifestyle clothing on a new three-year lease that commenced in January 2023 and runs until December 2025.
The partial two storey building has dual access and includes a rear car park accessed via Doveton Street.
The building of 179 square metres (approx.) is split over two levels, encompassing a large open plan retail space, kitchenette and upstairs storage area.
A solid tenant since 2014, Exhale Lifestyle is a well-known boutique, selling a large range of women's fashion, travel wear, jewellery and handbags.
Returning 4.75 per cent, this prime investment opportunity is located in the heart of the Ballarat retail precinct on Sturt Street.
It presents exceptional visibility, surrounded by large businesses such as Myer, Target, Mid City Motel and many more.
Don't miss this central investment opportunity. Contact the agency for more details and to arrange an inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.