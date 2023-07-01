How about Mr Mayor, the city council, the Committee for Ballarat, the state Minister for Planning, our local members of Parliament, both federal and state, the executives from the Games' organising committee, Victorian Regional Development, our well experienced and successful Ballarat developers and builders, Powercor, Gas and Fuel, Central Highlands Water and our planners all getting together to come up with a real plan for a real village (or villages) to be of permanent construction on a proper residential site (or sites), (not temporary) for the use of our guests for their short stay and then be re-allocated or sold off after the event.