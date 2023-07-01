I became quite excited when a section of the coming Commonwealth Games would be held in Ballarat and district and to learn that up to 1800 top athletes and officials from across the world would be accommodated in an athletes' village within our fair city.
Proposed plans will see an upgrade of Mars Stadium along with various other venues in and around our city. Such improvements will only be for the better in the future.
Now to the proposed athletes' village!
Why on earth would you put up a temporary suite of buildings directly on top of the most polluted site in Ballarat and, perhaps, even Victoria? (saleyards site).
Imagine our visiting athletes getting up early on a Ballarat morning to the stink of sheep and cattle manure and urine fumes, let alone the aroma from buried carcases.
Don't worry, despite any proposed remedy the stink will remain for quite some time to come.
If this proposal does come about, Ballarat will be the laughing stock of the Commonwealth.
RELATED COVERAGE:
A scenario:
Question: How was Ballarat during the games?
Oh great, but you should have experienced the accommodation.
We were stuck in a temporary house on top of a polluted former animal saleyards site.
The thought of it - let alone the stink coming from the polluted ground below us - was nothing short of a big joke". (Overseas, and even local reporters would have a field day with that story).
Come on, we can do far better than that
How about Mr Mayor, the city council, the Committee for Ballarat, the state Minister for Planning, our local members of Parliament, both federal and state, the executives from the Games' organising committee, Victorian Regional Development, our well experienced and successful Ballarat developers and builders, Powercor, Gas and Fuel, Central Highlands Water and our planners all getting together to come up with a real plan for a real village (or villages) to be of permanent construction on a proper residential site (or sites), (not temporary) for the use of our guests for their short stay and then be re-allocated or sold off after the event.
It is NOT too late to rethink the athletes' village planning. Ballarat has a great record for getting things done with effort if, and when required.
The Alfred Hall was built in seven weeks (1867), the Arch of Victory was built in four months (1920), a camp for the US marines was built at Victoria Park in record time (World War II), a bomber strip extending across the Ring Road was built with very limited equipment at the Ballarat Airport (RAAF Camp, World War II), the Gun cotton plant was built off Latrobe street, including a spur railway line, in record time (World War II), a grandstand for school children was built from Pleasant Street to Loretto College along Sturt Street for the visit of Queen Elizabeth II (1954), Lake Wendouree was cleared of weeds and pristine for the Olympic Rowing and Canoeing by council and the community (1956), the IBM centre in Mt Helen was built and operating in just nine months (1990s)
The list goes on...
There is absolutely no reason that we can not build a proper "village" (or villages) in about 980 days (140 weeks).
Sure, it will mean a lot of heads getting together, quick planning and decision-making, a lot of cutting of red tape and associated piffle, a huge amount of communication and effort between all involved parties and with little or no interference from the knockers who will claim it is all too hard.
The appointment of a top mover and shaker would, and could, see a great result, costing far less than trying to renovate and use a contaminated site, as proposed at this stage.
There are far better sites all around Ballarat. It can and should be done.
Now to transport to Mars Stadium...
It is so obvious that a simple passenger platform should be built on the Maryborough train line opposite Mars Stadium for use during both the Games and special events.
Imagine getting a souvenir ticket, boarding the "Commonwealth Games Special" at Southern Cross Station, being handed a morning snack and drink by a "Commonwealth Games volunteer" (part of the ticket cost) and listening to a commentary on various points of interest along the express trip to the Mars Stadium station.
An evening snack on the return trip would, I am sure, be welcome.
I read that a station at Mars Stadium could not be built in time and signalling could be a problem.
For just the two weeks of the Games in Ballarat, I am confident the V/Line staff would have great capacity to co-ordinate trains and signalling during that period.
They do it very well now when coaches are replacing trains. It just takes a bit of planning.
It may require a few red and green flags and two-way radio communication, but I am confident they would take up the challenge to get the job done in a safe manner.
I am advised that one train equals about 12 road coaches.
A simple open-station platform with associated lighting and access stairs and ramp could be easily constructed along with a pedestrian crossing across Creswick Road to the stadium entry.
Commonwealth Games volunteers could service the pedestrian crossing to assist traffic flow. Ballarat, we have a great record over the years, let's not stuff it up this time.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Paul Jenkins is a Liberal former member for Ballarat West
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.