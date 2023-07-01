The Courier
Opinion: Can the government do better when it comes to Ballarat's Comm Games Athletes' village?

By Paul Jenkins
July 1 2023 - 12:00pm
The old Ballarat saleyards site. Picture file.
I became quite excited when a section of the coming Commonwealth Games would be held in Ballarat and district and to learn that up to 1800 top athletes and officials from across the world would be accommodated in an athletes' village within our fair city.

