Live your best life in the east | House of the Week

Sitting on a generous allotment of approximately 1025 square metres and enhanced by an extraordinary outdoor entertaining space, this property must be seen to be truly appreciated.
Located in the highly sought-after Ballarat East, Will Munro from Ray White points out it's on the Melbourne side of the city, with quick access to the Western Freeway and a short drive to Ballarat's CBD.
"Ballarat East has grown in popularity because you're getting a mix of older and newer properties on larger blocks," said Will. "It's also near Lake Esmond, playgrounds, parks, popular cafes, and just offers so much while still being very affordable."
An expansive open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area is a highlight of the home, enhanced by a gas log fireplace, soaring 4.5 metre raked ceilings, and sliding doors that seamlessly connect to the incredible outdoor entertaining area.
The well-appointed kitchen has a stone island bench with waterfall edges, top-quality stainless steel appliances such as a 900mm freestanding Amelia cooker and an LG dishwasher, and a convenient walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom is thoughtfully positioned at the front of the house, with a walk-in robe, a spacious ensuite with shower, vanity with stone benches and a separate toilet.
Three additional bedrooms are located towards the rear, all with built-in robes and serviced by a centrally positioned family bathroom.
The formal study has built-in cabinetry and a third living zone could be transformed into the ideal home theatre.
Additional features include gas central heating throughout, split system heating and cooling, polished hardwood timber floors, abundant storage (including a walk-in linen cupboard), a ducted vacuum system, and high-quality fixtures and fittings.
The extraordinary entertaining space features a decked outdoor area with a stunning slate feature wall, built-in electric heaters, electric blinds, spa, and a 5.5 x 3.5 metre salt chlorinated solar heated pool, and a half basketball court.
A convenient double lock-up garage has direct access into the house, and a spacious 6 x 9 metre fully lined Colorbond shed provides ample space for extra storage or a man cave.
This exceptional property also showcases beautifully landscaped gardens that create a phenomenal outdoor atmosphere.
Click here to browse this weekend's Real Estate View property magazine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.