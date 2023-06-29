The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

7 Henfield Close, Ballarat East | Splash out in style this winter

By House of the Week
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live your best life in the east | House of the Week
Live your best life in the east | House of the Week
  • 7 Henfield Close, Ballarat East
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1.1 million - $1.2 million
  • Agency: Ray White
  • Agent: Will Munro on 0427 401 798
  • Inspect: By appointment

Sitting on a generous allotment of approximately 1025 square metres and enhanced by an extraordinary outdoor entertaining space, this property must be seen to be truly appreciated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.