Councillors and residents have disagreed over what community consultation looks like over a long-awaited botanic-gardens master plan.
Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens opposed the master plans, member Roger Permezel said the plan to create an embankment and strip the trees along the street between the upper and lower gardens would "ruin" the gardens.
The community group for the heritage gardens wanted a delay so alternatives could be discussed around the Gong dam wall.
One speaker supporting the plan said they were pleased the gardens would become more accessible and inclusive with boardwalks.
An opposing speaker called the plan "pretty horrific", saying it was "expensive and ugly".
Public speakers complained the council had nor sought community consultation to the fullest extent and the community was being ignored.
Some stating there were public meetings the council did not attend, council officers countered there had been a number of community consultations.
At the council meeting on Wednesday, June 28, City of Ballarat councillors supported the master plan as it was.
Mayor Des Hudson said he disagreed with the criticism the community was being ignored.
"A differing opinion doesn't mean to haven't had the opportunity to participate in consultation, it just means there is a different view," he said.
"We inherit the risk [for the wall] and we can't sit on our hands."
Development and growth director Natalie Robertson said alternatives were discussed, but the council had sought advice from an engineering consultant for what was best practice, which was what was in the plan.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
