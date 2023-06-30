Waubra senior footballers and A grade netballers will wear newly designed guernseys and dresses for the Roos' Indigenous round against Beaufort at Waubra on Saturday.
Artist and Adnyamathanha man Shu Brown has created the design as part of the club's special tribute to and acknowledgement of the Indigenous community.
Waubra senior football coach Trav Ford said the day had been driven by indigenous players Brandon Green and Aiden Broughton, with the objective of sending a message to the club community and community at large.
The design features two circles representing two traditional owner groups, and a strong and dominant kangaroo on the look out for predators, animals or in moderns terms rival clubs entering their territory.
IN THE NEWS
The Waubra, or Wadawurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung, landscape features water courses systems.
Important to the sustainability of life, various water and associated features such as eels, grasses and reeds are also depicted in woven patterns in the design.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.