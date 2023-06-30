The Courier
CHFL: Waubra creates regional design for indigenous game

By David Brehaut
June 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Designer Shu Brown and players Aiden Broughton, Tess Clark and Brandon Green with Waubra's indigenous day look. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Waubra senior footballers and A grade netballers will wear newly designed guernseys and dresses for the Roos' Indigenous round against Beaufort at Waubra on Saturday.

