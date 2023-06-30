Brenton Powell is taking his status as a Learmonth all-time great to another level.
He makes his 250th senior appearance with the Central Highlands Football League club against top team Bungaree at Learmonth on Saturday.
It is the perfect stage for the achievement - a big game in front of a parochial home crowd.
Powell has just about done it all in the blue and gold of the Lakies.
He has coached, won multiple best and fairests and represented the the CHFL.
The one thing missing is a premiership and how he would love to be part of Learmonth's first CHFL flag.
The Lakies are facing a major challenge to make finals for a second year in a row, but this is what makes the clash with unbeaten Bungaree so important for Powell and his teammates as they look to force their way into the top eight and get into premiership contention.
Learmonth club president Stephen Griffin cannot speak highly enough of the 36-year-old Powell.
He said Powell was everything you could hope for in a player and member of the club community.
"For all that he does as a player, when he gives his all, he's a bigger personality off the field. He's everybody's mate," Griffin said.
"He's so admired and loved at the club."
He said Saturday was going to a massive day for the whole club - one to remember.
One of the highlights will be a guard of honour featuring players, officials and supporters before the senior match.
Griffin said they wanted to get as many people as possible to be part of the salute.
Powell started with Learmonth as a junior, playing more than 150 games before graduating to the seniors. He has never played a reserves game.
His accolades are not restricted to Learmonth.
He has also spent three years playing in Northern Queensland, winning best and fairests, and premierships, as well as playing in representative games, including lining up for Queensland in the 2012 Australian Country Football Carnival.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
