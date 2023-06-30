Thousands are expected to make their way to the centre of Ballarat's art precinct for a decade-long winter tradition.
The Design Exchange is back again in Ballarat for the 14th year, with live music in the Mining Exchange.
Alongside the Saturday afternoon shopping, Beyond Dark will also make a return.
The event ran for the first time in 2022.
Event director Lyndelle Flintoft said the winter event was about connecting with the community and "coming out into the winter" and celebrating moody darkness.
Ms Flintoft grew up in Ballarat and is well-known for creating the summer Nightjar Festivals in Torquay and Geelong.
This year the Beyond Dark will be running on Saturday, July 1 from 3pm to 8.30pm, adult entry is $10.
Ms Flintoft said they are working with the Ballarat Art Gallery in 2023 so event goers can enjoy music and entertainment inside in the Art Gallery annex or outside in Alfred Deakin Place.
Main stage entertainment starts at 3.20pm with performer Tim Currie.
Jungle Jim Smith, The Suburban, De Porsal and Wild Gloriosa will also be performing across the evening and Otway based Wild Honey stilt performers will be back in Alfred Deakin Place, roving from 5.45pm to 7.45pm.
Ms Flintoft said she is expecting 3,000 people to attend the event across the weekend.
She said there will be mulled wine, food trucks and fire pits so event goers can stay warm.
In addition to the Saturday hours, the market will be open on Sunday 10am to 3pm, entry $5.
More information is available at thedesignexchange.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
