I read once again on the front page of The Courier (June 28) we again have an individual who has chosen "the gutless coward punch" multiple times as his chosen form of violence towards innocent people.
Fortunately, no deaths occurred from these incidents resulting in the judicial system offering the perpetrator bail, reoffend two months later, offer bail, reoffend again, now considering a community corrections order combined with prison time.
It staggers me how the perpetrator is still afforded freedom after the first coward punch; based on this form of leniency it appears you have to kill someone before appropriate sentencing occurs.
We are in a spiral of legal tolerance, combined with irrational hope reoffending due to restrictions of bail won't occur again.
At what stage is the judicial system granting bail been held to account for these decisions?
The victims of this perpetrator have a right to question what is the baseline used to continue allowing someone who coward-punches to remain free to live in our community.
My heart breaks for the victims; it appears it doesn't for the judicial system.
David Edwards, Ballarat
I think Australians must have dementia.
Youth crime has always been rampant in Australia - remember the skinheads in the '70s? These lunatics have grown older and now influence their children.
I think instead of blaming the government, we should be blaming the parents of these young criminals who allow their young ones to roam the streets at night when they should be at home.
Perhaps if these same parents provided their children with a safe place to live and a more positive outlook on life that would help too.
When are parents going to be held accountable for not doing their job?
If you can't look after yourself, why would you bring a child into the world?
Violent and drunk parents create monsters which is something no government or police can stop.
We must also blame religious organisations and religious people for shaming women who want to have an abortion.
Having an abortion should be seen as a heroic act by a woman who knows what she is capable of.
Instead, religious zealots shame them into feeling guilty about their proposed actions.
Too many unwanted children are forced into this world by people who are incapable of looking after them.
Chris Hartigan, Barkstead
Reading in The Courier on June 24, City of Ballarat has taken a proposal (Ballarat Northern Growth Area) to VCAT to allow for development north of Wendouree in an area that has the Central Highlands Water main treatment plant, the Burrumbeet Creek, industry, a major road and the remains of a rubbish dump within its proximity.
Understanding the need for constant development, parcels of land without these restrictions would be better prospects.
The run off from either of these and the housing is a complaint waiting to happen.
Not sure why the aim to build around such as the McCain and sewage treatment plants would attract housing and the freeway. I feel this is not a suitable area for urban development that would benefit this city.
There would be other options available that would not have such risky aspects to it, one would think.
Shayne Wren, Wendouree
I write to express my dismay at proposed works to be carried out by Ballarat Clarendon College in Sturt Street in front of the college.
I was alerted to this by an information sheet the college distributed to surrounding homes.
These works should not be allowed to proceed.
Sealed car parking space and bus facilities should not scar a significant part of Sturt Street.
This section of Sturt Street was planted out with plain trees with the installation of bluestone gutters from 1881. It should not be made into sealed car parking bays by Ballarat Clarendon College.
These works will destroy a significant section of Ballarat's grand boulevard to satisfy a school's failure to provide its own off-street parking.
The college next door has more than 100 off-street car spaces.
The council arborists have done a wonderful job by planting more than 150 replacement trees, from Gillies Street to Pleasant Street retaining the soft surface between the new plantings.
The section of Sturt Street between Durham and Wanliss streets in front of Ballarat Clarendon College was for some unknown reason not replanted. Council should stop these works to maintain the integrity of Sturt Street as one of the grand boulevards of historical Ballarat.
Jim Quinn, Lake Wendouree
We keep hearing politicians and Games organisers tout the word "legacy".
It's normally a word that is associated with negative things and it is proving to be so in this case.
What is to be Ballarat's "legacy" from the Commonwealth Games?
A "legacy" after the Games of a still toxic and contaminated village site that was temporarily occupied for a few months by transportable homes?
A "legacy" where Eureka Stadium gets a new permanent grandstand and an adjacent athletics track, but no adjacent roadway upgrades or even an events railway platform?
Nobody knows whether any lighting upgrades to be made at Eureka Stadium for the Games will be temporary, only to be carted away with the pop-up stands and pavilions, with only the existing lighting towers to remain in their present configuration as a "legacy" after the Games.
We just don't know.
The initial excitement of promises of significant civic and infrastructure upgrades to the city has now given way to cynicism and disbelief, as the true picture is being revealed of a "pop-up shop" Games circus that will come to town and leave Ballarat with little more than a "legacy" of what could have, and should have, been.
Clint Crout, Seymour
This is an opportunity for everyone to have a say in removing the most irresponsible and self-indulgent group of councillors I can recall - and I am 68-years-old.
The council's responsibility is "to provide good governance for the benefit and wellbeing of the municipality community".
Fail.
John Bourke, Ballarat
All the traffic light upgrades were completed six months ago.
The street lights have not been turned on.
In winter, having street lights work should have been a priority.
Malcolm Freeman, Mount Helen
