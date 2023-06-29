American rapper Post Malone will perform in Ballarat this December.
Last in Australia earlier this year opening for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, the superstar is also performing at shows in Canberra and the Gold Coast - together with Ballarat, these three cities make up the Spilt Milk festival tour each November and December.
Known for his genre-melding singing and wild tattoos, he had a number one single in the US with 'Rockstar', followed by his collaboration with Swae Lee for the Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse soundtrack, 'Sunflower'.
His new album, Austin, will be released on July 28.
Post Malone will be in Ballarat on Saturday, December 2, at a to-be-determined location.
Tickets are not yet on-sale - punters with long memories will remember this is similar to Khalid announcing an Australian tour including a Ballarat show in 2019, before being announced on the Spilt Milk lineup.
Spilt Milk has not confirmed it will return to Ballarat, but sent an email to subscribers last month noting "super secret and exciting news coming soon".
The 2023 lineup will drop on Triple J at 8am on July 4.
The 2022 Spilt Milk Festival attracted more than 32,000 people to Victoria Park to catch headliners Flume, Steve Lacy, and Fisher.
It's been a big year for international acts performing in Ballarat - in April, the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction played a mini-festival at Kryal Castle.
