Despite a number of submissions focused on the lack of funding allocated to climate action, the City of Ballarat 2023-24 budget remained unchanged for the Climate Action Program.
During the adoption of the budget at the council meeting on Wednesday, one councillor raised concern over the council's climate action.
Cr Belinda Coates said council was making some progress with local climate action but failing to go as hard as needed.
"I feel we are under-resourced in our ability to go as hard and fast as is needed given the scale of the issues facing us," she said.
"The climate crisis is bearing down on local government and we need more support from the federal government to be able to decarbonise our operations, but also support their community and support them through the cost of living process and rising energy costs as well."
Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emission Inc president Dr Mary Debrett said the group was "disappointed" by the response.
"The council's failure to increase the budget for climate action - specifically for actions it has committed to under the Ballarat Zero Emissions 2030 Plan which was endorsed in October 2022 - is very disappointing," she said.
"City of Ballarat committed to delivering 23 actions, to supporting 16 and advocating for 12 - these commitments need to be funded to be credible.
"Given the council's own Carbon Neutrality 100% Renewables Action Plan has a target of net zero by 2025 for council corporate operations, it seems likely that the modest $210,000 committed to climate action in the budget will largely be directed to meeting that earlier target."
After the meeting, mayor Des Hudson said the council's work in climate action was often not a simple line in a budget.
"It's a tricky one because we are trying to have climate action addressed across business units in things that we do as a matter of business so you don't always then see a line item like if we were building a new pavilion at a sports field," he said.
Cr Hudson said changes like retrofitting all street lights to LEDs, investment into solar for council buildings or bringing in electric vehicles for the council fleet were a part of the council's climate action, even if they didn't show up as a line item.
In the council meeting agenda, the submission relating to climate action funding was addressed in council officer's comments.
"While the dedicated budget for climate action program is $210,000, much of the work that will be undertaken, is working with internal council departments and community organisations to encourage and facilitate emissions reduction through the use of their budgets," the response stated.
Despite concerns, Dr Debrett welcomed the council's efforts so far.
"Council is to be congratulated on having passed some great policies on climate action, but obviously appropriate funding is essential for those policies to be credible," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.