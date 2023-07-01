The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat mayor Des Hudson defends dedicated climate funds in budget

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat's climate action was a key topic in public subnissions to the draft 2023-24 budget.
City of Ballarat's climate action was a key topic in public subnissions to the draft 2023-24 budget.

Despite a number of submissions focused on the lack of funding allocated to climate action, the City of Ballarat 2023-24 budget remained unchanged for the Climate Action Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.