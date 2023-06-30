Friday football update: BFNL brings back inter-league

How good is it to see mature age inter-league football back.
The Ballarat Football Netball League has reignited a representative program at senior level, focusing on under-23s, and brings it back on at Ballarat's Mars Stadium on Saturday as part of a new rivalry with the Hampden league.
The Victorian Country Championships were once massive.
Every competition wanted to buy in. They wanted to be the best.
Players also saw it as a pathway to the VFL pre-AFL draft days and wanted to impress.
Ballarat ruled in the early 1980s.
Llegendary coach John Northey, who turned 80 this week, coached the BFL to VCFL titles in 1981, 1982 and 1983.
For many years the championships featured three rounds, but that was no deterrent.
As the years went on the format changed, eventually progressing to one-off games and a ranking system which dictated match-ups from season to season.
Unfortunately leagues and players became less interested to the point that leading into the COVID-19 shutdowns the statewide inter-league program went by the wayside.
It was left to leagues to organise their own matches if they wanted to continue with representative games.
That was the path the BFNL chose to go and after getting back into full swing post-COVID-19 inter-league is back.
With it still difficult to get players to commit to playing, focusing on under-23s is the right way to go.
It provides younger players still looking to forge a football pathway to the VFL, SANFL or even as a mature age recruit into the AFL with an opportunity to showcase their talents.
There's a genuine enthusiasm there.
Well done to the BFNL for giving senior players a chance to play at a higher level.
