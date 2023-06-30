The Central Highlands Football League throws up the most intriguing round of the season to date on Saturday.
There are games which are pivotal in the battle for top four spots and the desired double chances which go with them in the finals, and total shape of the top eight.
There are then those in which teams are playing for eighth position - almost certainly the only position remaining available in the finals race.
There are so many possible outcomes in these games, let alone how the top eight might eventually look given just two wins separate the top seven with eight rounds to play.
Reigning premier Gordon and Hepburn have the potential to have the biggest say in how the top eight eventually shapes up with games against Skipton, Springbank, Bungaree and Carngham-Linton - all well entrenched at the top end of the competition.
That all starts on Saturday with Gordon at home to Skipton.
The Emus were the first and only side to inflict a defeat on Gordon last season. They again have the chance to end Gordon's winning run.
Bungaree also has to face four expected finalists - Newlyn, Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton - and then there is also the x-factor of wet grounds and a couple of potential danger games.
One of the latter for Bungaree is on Saturday when the Demons make the trip to Learmonth.
Bungaree is rightly favourite to win, but the Lakies are potentially playing for their season.
They have encounters with four of the bottom five sides to come, but with Dunnstown ahead of them with a much better percentage and a similar run of fixtures to come, Learmonth will most likely need to do more than that - making this game so important.
There are so many possibilities to consider.
Carngham-Linton, Springbank, Skipton and Hepburn are all playing for a top four position in this round; Newlyn is playing too stay in touch with that possibility; Dunnstown is fighting to stay in the top eight; and like Learmonth Clunes, Rokewood-Corindhap and Buninyong trying to keep finals hopes alive.
At Tom Ford Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 10, 2022 - Lakies 10.10 (70) d Demons 7.11 (53)
Learmonth: 9th (4 wins, 5 losses)
Bungaree: 1st (8 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
The undefeated Bungaree starts favourite.
Are the Demons over the line though? No.
Learmonth is just percentage outside the top eight and if it is ever going to produce something special this is surely it with Lakies champion Brenton Powell celebrating his 250th senior game.
There is every chance Learmonth's finals hopes will go down to its clash with Dunnstown in round 15.
However, a win here could make all the difference.
It is no good just falling over the line to make finals.
If you are going to get there you want to make an impact as Learmonth did last year by progressing to the second week.
To do the same this season Learmonth is going to have to get some big results on the way there and what bigger scalp would there be than Bungaree.
Do the Lakies have the depth?
They have some big game players, but they migh not go far enough to match the even nature of Bungaree.
The Demons have shown they do not just rely on a handful to lead the way.
They spread the load and that should get Bungaree over the line again in another tight tussle.
With no new injuries issues, Bungaree regains Xavier Carey, Sam Cooper and Tom Elliott.
In big news for Learmonth, midfielder James Laidlaw makes his long awaited return after quadricep trouble and coach Jake Dunne is back.
Laidlaw, the Lakies' vice-captain, has not played since round two and will be a major boost.
Dunne rested himself and will again line up beside Damon Folkes as a key forward.
Skipper Jason Rae is another inclusion.
SELECTION: Demons
at Waubra Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 10, 2022 - Roos 13.11 (89) d Crows 11.5 (71)
Waubra: 17th (0 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Beaufort: 16th (0 wins, 1 draw, 7 losses, 1 bye)
Here we go.
Barring another draw, either Waubra or Beaufort will be celebrating its first win of the season.
It is amazing to think that these clubs have won two of the past three grand finals contested in the CHFL.
Beaufort was premier in 2018 and Waubra in 2019 before a two-year break for COVID-19 ahead of Gordon's 2022 premiership.
Their struggles highlight how quickly fortunes can change in sport.
Of the two, Beaufort had the higher expectations this year..
The Crows recruited heavily and while finals were not necessarily on the cards, they certainly were looking for an upward curve.
It just hasn't happened.
Beaufort has had injuries, but it has been more than that with it not getting things right on the park.
The Crows are hoping that all changes with an influx of eight players back into the side this week, led by joint coach Mitch Jenkins and Mitch Jolly.
Jye Burrell, Cooper Smith, Cormac Mahony, Riley Henderson, Tom McKenzie and Lachlan Fraser have also been added.
It is a different story for Waubra and first-year coach Trav Ford.
Although the Roos made finals last year, player movements indicated they were in for a tough year.
Ford has focused on putting games into youngsters and less experienced players with a view to adding more youth over the next few years in a rebuild.
Waubra and Beaufort have each shown good signs in patches.
It could be a matter of last man standing.
Waubra welcomes back Brayden Morshead after concussion and Peter Feaver, and has also named Riley Petrascu but loses Kynan Lee (hamstring).
SELECTION: Crows
at Newlyn Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 10, 2022 - Tigers 15.12 (102) d Cats 6.6 (46)
Newlyn: 7th (6 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Springbank: 4th (7 wins, 2 losses)
On face value there does not appear to be much between these sides.
Each has two losses and know how how critical every game is as they eye a top four finish.
The Tigers probably just have their noses in front, but at the same time have the tougher run to come.
Springbank has won its past six.
It lost early games to Bungaree and Carngham-Linton, but was well down on manpower.
The Tigers will from this point get the chance to show how they stack up.
Newlyn can hang its hat on a win over Hepburn, but has not kicked on as expected - losing to Skipton and falling in against Rokewood-Corindhap.
The Cats can show in this game if they are ready to finish top four in a battle of the midfields.
Newlyn takes a settled line-up into the game, while Springbank regains coach Andrew Challis after resting for a week and goalkicking key forward stephen staunton for his first game of the season.
Flynn Donegan also returns, while the in-form Fletcher Toose is unavailable.
at Victoria Park, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 10, 2022 - Wickers 9.7 (61) d Bulldogs 8.11 (59)
Daylesford: 14th (2 wins, 7 losses)
Creswick: 15th (2 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye)
One of the many games this round with the potential to go either way.
With Creswick on two wins, and Daylesford on one and a draw, this is a rare opportunity for each to get a victory..
Creswick is coming off the high of the Gary Ablett junior appearance, so this is going to be so different.
While Ablett made an important contribution, there was a lot to like about the Wickers - especially through the performances of Aaron Sedgwick, Patrick Taranto, Dane-Francis Whitfield and Kadek Irvan.
Daylesford has had a tough few weeks against Bungaree and Carngham-Linton since drawing with Beaufort.
This is a different ball game and one in which ruckman Ben Jones might be the difference.
He is enjoying a fine season and with him giving the Bulldogs' Jared and Lucas Hall, Chris Peart and Xavier Walsh first use of the ball that could be the difference.
Daylesford regains Jesse Browne and Jake Briggs, but there is still no Aaron Smith, Sam Adams or Jack McNamara.
Former Dunnstown player Jackson-Campbell-Brown makes his senior debut for the Wickers, while Ben Cochrane and Michael Booth have been recalled.
As well as Ablett, Luke Ryan and Ricky Pearson are missing from the Creswick team which defeated Ballan.
SELECTION: Bulldogs
at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 10, 2022 - Towners 26.14 (170) d Saints 3.4 (22)
Dunnstown: 8th (4 wins, 5 losses)
Cargnham-Linton: 3rd (7 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Dunnstown continues to struggle.
There were better signs against Bungaree in difficult conditions, but again the Towners could not get the job done and they find themselves in the middle ground.
They still have the core of the side which took them deep in finals last year, but it is not happening for them and right now unable to come up with answers despite having star quality on Will Henderson, Khyle Forde, Connor Tangey, Pat Britt and Flynn Henderson.
This is no easier.
Carngham-Linton has had an enormous season to date, dropping just the one game to Bungaree.
The Saints have some huge games in the back end of the season, facing the likes of Learmonth, Newlyn, Buninyong, Gordon and Hepburn.
If they are to hold onto a top four spot, this is a must win.
There is going to be nothing easy about, especially with Dunnstown suited by its home ground.
The query hanging over the Saints is whether they can maintain the momentum against some of the competition's stronger sides as the wear and tear of a season sets in, and with their depth starting to be tested.
Perhaps Carngham-Linton's confidence carries it through, although it will badly miss Kynan and Tarun Raven, who are unavailable, and Tom Clark (back) - these on top of there medium term absence of the injured Nick O'Brien.
Hayden Blower plays his first senior game for the Saints this season and under-18 player Hudson Palmer has been selected to make his senior debut.
Dunnstown has named an unchanged side.
SELECTION: Saints
at Buninyong Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 10, 2022 - Bombers 12.8 (80) d Grasshoppers 6.12 (48)
Buninyong: 12th (3 wins, 5 loss, 1 bye)
Rokewood-Corindhap: 11th (3 wins, 6 losses)
A quick look at the ladder shows Buninyong and Rokewood-Corindhap just one game outside the top eight.
Statistically they are right in contention to sneak in, but that does not tell the real story.
Buninyong is still in the hunt based on its fixture, but it looks beyond the Grasshoppers.
Rokewood-Corindhap needed wins over Daylesford, Learmonth and Newlyn to stay alive, but it came up short on each occasion and now despite being in season-best form looks like having to play out the season and hopefully ruffle a few feathers.
As has been stated for a few weeks, Buninyong still has hope.
The Bombers are fielding sides as close to full strength as they have been and signalled signs of real hope of a late charge at finals for the second year in a row by downing Skipton.
Playing finals is still a long shot for Buninyong.
All they can do is focus on this game, and with their tails up and the likes of Aidan Domic, Jarrod Rodgers and Derrick Micallef leading from the front the home side might have the edge.
Buninyong loses Joel Ottavi back to Williamstown in the VFL and brings in Fraser Hunt.
The Grasshoppers have named the same line-up as last round, but there is doubt over captain Mitch McLaughlin, Luke Philp and perhaps Michael Lockyer.
SELECTION: Bombers
at Gordon Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 10, 2022 - Emus 13.13 (91) d Gordon 7.9 (51)
Gordon: 2nd (8 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
Skipton: 5th (7 wins, 2 losses)
If ever the unbeaten Gordon looked a little vulnerable it is now.
Six forced changes is enough to test any side - even the reigning premier.
Especially against Skipton, which was the only side to inflict a defeat on Gordon last season.
The Emus again have the chance to end Gordon's winning run.
Skipton is coming off a loss to Buninyong, when the absence of influential duo Jacob Maddock and Mitch Gilbert obviously had an impact.
Maddock is back, but their prime mover Sam Willian is missing, and that is a huge loss for the Emus, given the drive he provides and his intercept capabilities.
Gordon is going to go into this game without some first choice players.
The Eagles have lost Billy Griffiths, Jordan Clampit, Darby McGuigan and Riely Ranieri, who has suffered a season-ending knee injury, as well as having Jaymes Gorman and Ben Frazer unavailable.
It is only going to take a couple of losses in the run to the finals for anyone to miss out of the top four. That means not even Gordon or fellow unbeaten combination Bungaree are safe.
SELECTION: Eagles
at Laurie Sullivan Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 10, 2022 - Burras 17.16 (118) d 5.7 (37)
Hepburn: 6th (6 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Clunes: 10th (4 wins, 5 losses)
A bye could not have come at a better time for Hepburn.
Although it came after only one week back after the long weekend break, a loss to Gordon left the Burras physically and mentally worse for wear.
Hepburn is better than they showed on that day and its list still suggests it is tight in the premiership race.
Clunes will run into an improved Hepburn, despite the Burras losing Mitch McKay and Bryce Coffey to hamstring strains, and having Jackson Carrick unavailable.
They have recalled Jack Pedretti and Leigh Lovig, and named Sage Eguchi for his first senior appearance this season.
The Magpies did just about all they could early in the season, with their only blow-out loss being against Dunnstown.
Other than that they have not lost by more than four goals.
However, Clunes' wins have against four of the bottom five and when looking at finals that does not meet the mark.
It needs to start defeating top end teams, but this is not going to start with Hepburn.
Clunes takes a settled line-up into the game.
SELECTION: Burras
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.