When The Courier last spoke to Grant Newell, he said he knew nothing about dance and had very little idea of what he was going to be doing in rehearsals for the next two months.
After seven weeks he is floating around the dance floor, but his confidence might need to catch-up with him.
"I feel like I've still got no experience," Newell said.
"I've gone from really, really bad to just maybe really bad, but it's been fun."
Newell is one of 10 Ballarat personalities who have been training for the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars gala.
While training with The Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross, stars also each have a goal of fundraising $10,000 and so far Newell has raised just more than $7000.
As the Real Estate Home Loans director, he is aware the current economy is making it difficult for Ballarat households.
"We know everyone's expenses and everyone's doing it really tough at the moment," Newell said.
"With those that aren't as less fortunate doing it tough, it means that those that are less fortunate are doing it tougher, so you just dig deep where you can and give back."
Newell said Ballarat might have some downfalls - everyone knows everyone for example - but it also meant the Ballarat Foundation was able to pull everyone together well.
On the gala night, he will be performing the tango with dance partner Jessica Rodda before all 10 pairings come together for a final group number.
"It's a lot more physically demanding than I thought it would be," Newell said. "It's faster than I expected."
Despite the fast speed, he said he had lucked out with Jess as a partner.
"She's patient and she's able to adapt really, really fast," Newell said.
"If my steps are too big, she takes the biggest steps and when they're too small, she takes smaller steps, so she carries me through it."
Rodda will be taking to the Dancing with our Stars stage for the first time this year.
"It's been pleasantly surprising," she said.
"I wasn't sure what would happen or what it was going to be like, but when he says he lucked out with a partner, so did I because it has been so much fun.
"I've got every confidence in him."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
