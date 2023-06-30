RED was Ruth Strauss' favourite colour.
The Red Test at Lord's is an incredibly, still very moving part of the Buninyong woman's legacy on an international stage.
Ruth Strauss, née McDonald, married her sweetheart Andrew Strauss, the English cricketer who would go on to captain his nation, 20 years ago in Ballarat. This is the city where Ruth grew up.
Ruth and Andrew owned a property in Buninyong and were known to host English players at their property during Ashes campaigns in the Australian summer. Town folklore has it the now-Sir Andrew would sometimes appear at Buninyong Cricket Club training or dinners in what has been a closely guarded, never properly confirmed, secret.
The first Red Test at Lord's Cricket Ground was against Australia in 2019, months after Ruth had died from a rare non-smokers' lung cancer following Christmas 2018. Ruth was 46 years old with two sons, Sam and Luca who were aged 13 and 10 at the time.
Splashes of red on day two of the men's Test, including red hats for all players, is a poignant reminder in how sport can make such a powerful, positive difference to others' lives even from tragedy.
We see it all the time in grassroots sport, such as Indigenous-themed rounds and in elite ranks, such as Western Bulldogs AFLW team bringing Pride Round to Ballarat.
Ruth, and her story, bring a truly human face to the Strauss' shared cause: to offer emotional support to families preparing for a parent's death; and, to raise support and awareness for non-smoking lung cancers.
The Red Test follows a similar model to the Australian Pink Test in Sydney which honours Jane McGrath, the English-born late wife of fast bowler Glenn McGrath.
While such Test events focus on Ruth Strauss and Jane McGrath, the ongoing legacy is also a huge testament to their loved ones in continually allowing a public re-telling of their story to raise awareness and make a difference.
One such example in community sport is in Lachie's Legacy, uniting football clubs across the region to channel their efforts into what Lachie Poulter loved most - football.
Lachie's Legacy has a strong focus on improving access to the game, developing the game in rural areas and fostering a supportive network, such as a weekly most inclusive player award in the Central Highlands under-15 football and netball.
When the Lord's bell sounds to signal the imminent start of play on day two each summer, it makes you stop and think - even if for a short moment - about your own loved ones and what you might do to help others.
Sir Andrew has said the foundation was sparked by Ruth, wanting desperately to help others, but the foundation was also built on Ruth's "strong sense of charity - in the broadest sense - of helping others less fortunate than ourselves".
For all the fierce sporting rivalries - and it is hard to find one fiercer than England-Australia on the cricket field - such moments as those early on day two at Lord's show sport at its best. Bigger than a game.
