The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: England Cricket's power in Red Test for Ruth Strauss

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
English cricket captain Ben Stokes and his men wear red caps on day two of the Lord's Test to honour the legacy of Ballarat's Ruth Strauss. Picture Getty Images
English cricket captain Ben Stokes and his men wear red caps on day two of the Lord's Test to honour the legacy of Ballarat's Ruth Strauss. Picture Getty Images

RED was Ruth Strauss' favourite colour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.