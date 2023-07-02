The Courier
Home/News/Education
Have Your Say

More money for parents in childcare subsidy increase

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat MP Catherine King with Ballarat Childcare Cooperative's Eva, Johnny, Peyton and Kristen, who has 18-month old twins attending the centre. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat MP Catherine King with Ballarat Childcare Cooperative's Eva, Johnny, Peyton and Kristen, who has 18-month old twins attending the centre. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat mum Kristen is looking forward to an extra $1800 in her family budget each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.