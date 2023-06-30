A Ballarat aged care resident is about to make it to an important milestone next week.
Dorothy Rice will be turning 100. She will join five other residents from Nazareth House in the 100s club.
Lorna Brusaschi, Winnifred (Joy) Prolongeau and Livia Ventura are 102 along with Laurence Hannett who will be turning 103 in October while Lucy McKenzie is 101.
Nazareth House's Bek Dejong said while some enjoyed time in their rooms, they were mostly a lively bunch who were sometimes a little blasé about reaching the milestone.
Ms Dejong said each had a different tip for making it this far - from a Mediterranean diet, good genes, chasing lambs on the farm until you're 75 or spending time with the people you love.
The contingent joins another group of six in Ballarat, after six Calvary Kelaston residents celebrated 100-year birthdays last year.
Ms Dejong, who had moved over to the aged care setting from hospital work, said she valued building relationships with her patients and their families.
"A daughter can stay a daughter and can visit like a daughter would," she said.
"Other people are providing the care that you would otherwise have to.
"So you can maintain those relationships that you've always had."
In Ballarat the population aged over 85 has almost doubled over the past two decades, from 2001 to 2021.
In 2001 they accounted for 1.73 per cent of the population, while in 2021 they made up 2.48 per cent.
While speaking to the National Press Club this week, Age Discrimination Commissioner Kay Patterson said data indicated there would be 40,000 centenarians 40 years from now.
While this newspaper might be writing fewer 100th birthday stories by then, Deakin University geriatrician Mark Yates said the fact we had more and more residents reaching the milestone was a positive outcome from a number of long-running health initiatives.
"It's a sort of sign of successful health strategies," he said. "The fact that we've got this large number of people reflects the increase in life expectancy across the community."
Health initiatives like reduction in smoking, education and workplace safety - as well as a general reduction in heavy labour - has helped increase life expectancy.
But Mr Yates said there was some room for improvement especially when it came to tackling nutrition and obesity, and access to exercise in workplaces.
In terms of the residential aged care space, Mr Yates said there was a way to go to improve.
He said providing high-quality care consistently across the country was important.
"The Royal Commission has quite clearly stated that and we haven't solved the problem yet," Mr Yates said.
"Getting skilled nursing back into residential aged care is certainly a very important step."
Mr Yates said the perception of the space, especially when most media attention was negative, was important.
"We need to be able to demonstrate to older people that residential aged care is a positive environment," he said.
"At the moment the community view about residential aged care, I think, is that it's failing to end there, which is terrible, because it's not failing at all."
Mr Yates said more medical help in the space rather than predominantly relying on general practitioners was needed.
"It's very difficult for [residents] to access a geriatrician because we're not as engaged in that sector as we could be and certainly in the regions we're in very short supply," he said.
There are also opportunities to learn from different residential homes overseas in places like Holland which work to build integrated intergenerational models.
This could include supermarkets and kindergarten facilities on site.
"An important part of good care for any human is to feel that you have a role," Mr Yates said.
"So often we risk belittling, deskilling and disempowering older people with cognitive impairment and dementia, because we want to take away their purpose."
The federal government has said it would "build on'' commission recommendations via the new taskforce chaired by aged care minister Anika Wells. The taskforce will also review the funding arrangements for aged care while focusing on creating a "sustainable system".
They will meet monthly until the end of the year.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
