At this week's Council meeting, Ballarat City Councillors made two contradictory decisions.
The first was to support the construction of a tailings dam at Mount Clear, despite very strong scientific evidence that there was a possibility of catastrophic health and environmental consequences of allowing a tailings dam to be built in the centre of an urban area.
The second decision was to support a highly engineered dam wall for the Buninyong Gong, a small natural dam that has existed for 150 years and has become a favoured place of recreation and a haven for birds and wildlife. Despite the sound objections of the Friends of the Buninyong Botanic Gardens, Council voted to proceed with constructing a new dam wall and removing trees because of the supposed threat of 'catastrophic failure' of the Gong.
It is hard to find logic in these contrasting decisions.
Anne Beggs-Sunter, Clarendon
A controversial application to the City of Ballarat to construct a 43 hectare tailings dam on-site at the Ballarat Gold Mine (BGM) has received the go-ahead at this week's council meeting (28/06/2023). The mine extends along half the western boundary of Mount Clear on a high windy ridge with only a road separating it from the neighbouring community.
In the packed council chamber were dozens of mine employees who spoke alongside tailings dam opponents led by a small feisty group, the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group [TDCSAG] with environmental epidemiologist Dr. Dora Pearce as its secretary. They are aiming for an Environmental Effects Statement's [EES] inclusion as a permit condition.
The potential for dust contaminated by arsenic and respirable crystalline silica at PM10 and PM2.5 grades is the major concern. The dust can bring respiratory and cardiovascular problems, cancer and other serious illnesses that cause premature death in vulnerable groups.
To address objectors' concerns the Council asked BGM to prepare a Human Health Impact Statement [HHIS], which Dr. Pearce showed to be inadequate. Council is requesting another and will not allow works to proceed until its completion. The mine's own air quality modelling reveals potential for dust dispersal over an adjacent Aged Care centre with 120 residents. In all, around one thousand local residents surrounding the mine are identified as 'sensitive receptors' by the mine's HHIA.
BGM is currently in administration and up for sale which appears to be reason the permit decision was rushed through. The tailings dam will be closer to a heavily populated urban centre than any on Earth yet the City of Ballarat has accepted a 100 metre buffer as sufficient - without the insurance policy an EES could provide. It states the buffer is in place to "reduce visual and amenity impacts," but TDCSAG has shown government guidelines show a buffering this context- adjacent to heavy industry is actually meant to protect sensitive users from unintended off-site impacts. Ballarat council has permitted the mine to operate in the Farming Zone instead of Industrial 1 zoning for many years.
Contrary to its planning department's advice to councillors during decision making TDCSAG is reliably informed that Council can apply for an EES.
Dr. Linda Zibell, Tailings Dam Community Saftey Action Group
