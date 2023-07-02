The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

'Damming' contradictions made at Ballarat council meeting

By Letters to the Editor
July 2 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The contradictions are piling up at council

At this week's Council meeting, Ballarat City Councillors made two contradictory decisions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.