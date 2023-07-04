At this week's Council meeting, Ballarat City Councillors made two contradictory decisions.
The first was to support the construction of a tailings dam at Mount Clear, despite very strong scientific evidence that there was a possibility of catastrophic health and environmental consequences of allowing a tailings dam to be built in the centre of an urban area.
The second decision was to support a highly engineered dam wall for the Buninyong Gong, a small natural dam that has existed for 150 years and has become a favoured place of recreation and a haven for birds and wildlife.
Despite the sound objections of the Friends of the Buninyong Botanic Gardens, Council voted to proceed with constructing a new dam wall and removing trees because of the supposed threat of 'catastrophic failure' of the Gong.
It is hard to find logic in these contrasting decisions.
Anne Beggs-Sunter, Clarendon
A controversial application to the City of Ballarat to construct a 43 hectare tailings dam on-site at the Ballarat Gold Mine (BGM) has received the go-ahead at this week's council meeting (28/06/2023). The mine extends along half the western boundary of Mount Clear on a high windy ridge with only a road separating it from the neighbouring community.
In the packed council chamber were dozens of mine employees who spoke alongside tailings dam opponents led by a small feisty group, the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group [TDCSAG] with environmental epidemiologist Dr. Dora Pearce as its secretary. They are aiming for an Environmental Effects Statement's [EES] inclusion as a permit condition.
The potential for dust contaminated by arsenic and respirable crystalline silica at PM10 and PM2.5 grades is the major concern. The dust can bring respiratory and cardiovascular problems, cancer and other serious illnesses that cause premature death in vulnerable groups.
To address objectors' concerns the Council asked BGM to prepare a Human Health Impact Statement [HHIS], which Dr. Pearce showed to be inadequate. Council is requesting another and will not allow works to proceed until its completion. The mine's own air quality modelling reveals potential for dust dispersal over an adjacent Aged Care centre with 120 residents. In all, around one thousand local residents surrounding the mine are identified as 'sensitive receptors' by the mine's HHIA.
BGM is currently in administration and up for sale which appears to be reason the permit decision was rushed through. The tailings dam will be closer to a heavily populated urban centre than any on Earth yet the City of Ballarat has accepted a 100 metre buffer as sufficient - without the insurance policy an EES could provide. It states the buffer is in place to "reduce visual and amenity impacts," but TDCSAG has shown government guidelines show a buffering this context- adjacent to heavy industry is actually meant to protect sensitive users from unintended off-site impacts. Ballarat council has permitted the mine to operate in the Farming Zone instead of Industrial 1 zoning for many years.
Contrary to its planning department's advice to councillors during decision making TDCSAG is reliably informed that Council can apply for an EES.
Dr. Linda Zibell, Tailings Dam Community Saftey Action Group
Last week two requests to council to have the time the lights are on during daylight savings time and the eastern standard time months was met with no change, so no recognition that these lights will cause biodiversity loss over the extended time they are on. Details of the Insect Survey currently underway were attached to a letter sent to Councillors and relevant Council Officer for the meeting.
Our request include council considering turning off the new lights at Lake Wendouree during the time from 1st October to 31st March to allow wildlife to have as close as possible to natural light to protect their reproduction cycles. The length of daylight (sunrise to sunset) during these months varies from 12hr 26m on the 1st of October 2023, peaking in December from 19th-26th at 14hrs 45m, to 11hrs 42m on the 31st of March 2024.
Dawn and dusk are the times when wildlife activity peaks as the diurnal species bed down for the coming night and the nocturnal species become active into the night. For the above 6-month period, the minimum time is 12hrs 34 minutes of light which includes 0.5hrs either side of dawn and dusk until a level of darkness is reached.
We want council to consider during the months of April to September, the Lake foreshore lights could be restricted to two hours of use, beginning 0.5hrs after Sunset and cutting off 0.5hrs before sunrise?
What is clear is that is at the design stage:
The above points are a clear and present danger to our wildlife and trees. What is also clear, is that after the design is put into a file and saved or printed, there is no mediation , not a single change to reflect accurately what the majority of the community want. It is time for further cultural change.
Judith Bailey, Clarendon
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.