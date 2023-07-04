BGM is currently in administration and up for sale which appears to be reason the permit decision was rushed through. The tailings dam will be closer to a heavily populated urban centre than any on Earth yet the City of Ballarat has accepted a 100 metre buffer as sufficient - without the insurance policy an EES could provide. It states the buffer is in place to "reduce visual and amenity impacts," but TDCSAG has shown government guidelines show a buffering this context- adjacent to heavy industry is actually meant to protect sensitive users from unintended off-site impacts. Ballarat council has permitted the mine to operate in the Farming Zone instead of Industrial 1 zoning for many years.