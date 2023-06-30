The Courier
Preview

Inter-league 2023: BFNL locks in final teams for Hampden clash

Edward Holland
June 30 2023 - 8:30pm
Lachlan George celebrates a goal with Jake Owen (left) and Jordan Johnston at the 2019 inter-league match. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Ballarat Football Netball League has confirmed its 24-man squad for Saturday's inter-league clash with Hampden Football Netball League at Mars Stadium.

