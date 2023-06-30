Inter-league 2023: BFNL locks in final teams for Hampden clash

The Ballarat Football Netball League has confirmed its 24-man squad for Saturday's inter-league clash with Hampden Football Netball League at Mars Stadium.
The side will be coached by Carlton legend Anthony Koutoufides, who is assisted by BFNL premiership coaches in Travis Hodgson and Jake Bridges.
Sunbury is the biggest winner in the 24-man squad with five Lions earning inter-league selection.
Sunbury ruck Fraser Ampulski will work in tandem with Redan ruck Nick Cushing, while Ampulski's Lions teammate in Cody Brand could also pinch-hit in the ruck, as he has done this season.
They will go head-to-head with Geelong VFL-listed ruck Mark Marriott.
Marriott, who plays at Cobden, is averaging 18.4 hit-outs per game for Geelong.
North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne and Ballarat's Will Liston will be busy in the midfield on Saturday.
The pair will have to restrict North Warrnambool star Jett Bermingham.
Bermingham won a league best-and-fairest as a teenager and now, aged 21, is one of the most damaging midfielders in the HFNL.
After 23 goals in just seven games, Sunbury forward Jake Sutton will be hoping his red-hot BFNL form carries over into inter-league action.
So too will North Ballarat's Jamie Quick, who has kicked 15 goals over his past two matches.
Inter-league action returns to Mars Stadium at 1.30pm on Saturday, with the under-17 curtain raiser underway at 11am.
BFNL (24-man squad): Will Liston (BAL), Riley Miller (SUN), Harry Lawson (RED), Izaac Grant (RED), Riley O'Keefe (SEB), Cody Brand (SUN), Nick Cushing (RED), Jake Egan (SUN), Jed Hill (SEB), Kyle Borg (MEL), Flynn Loader (LW), Jack Riding (NB), Riley Polkinghorne (NB), Mitch Fino (MS), Jake Sutton (SUN), Liam Howard (EP), Liam Canny (EP), Jack Parente (BM), Harri Minton-Connell (SUN), Josh Sparkman (NB), Angus Bade (BAL), Fraser Ampulski (SUN), Conrad Farrugia (MEL), Cody Chapman (MS)
Coach: Anthony Koutoufides
HFNL (final 22): Liam Bidmade, Isaac Thomas, Jordan Fowler, Bailey Jenkinson, Tom Baulch, Jack Block, Mac Peterson, Hamish Sinnott, Ryley Hutchins, Rhys Buck, Harry Ryan, Clem Nagorcka, Jett Hopper, Hamish Cook, Mitch Bidmade, Mark Marriott, Paddy O'Sullivan (c), Jett Bermingham (vc), Ollie Bridgewater, Jackson Grundy, Toby Jennings, Rory Gill, Zach Sinnott (emg), Sidney Bradshaw.(emg)
Coach: Jonathan Brown
North Ballarat boasts six players in the final 22-player line-up for the Ballarat Football Netball League's under-17 inter-league team.
The under-17s go head-to-head with Hampden as a curtain raiser to the under-23 match, kicking off at 11am on Saturday.
Redan also has six players listed in Saturday's side, however Elliot Bushell has been named as an emergency alongside Bacchus Marsh's Kade Hilton.
The under-17s will be coached by former Greater Western Victoria Rebels assistant coach Rick Andrews, who coached the Maryborough Magpies in the Bendigo Football Netball League in 2022.
Andrews will be assisted by Simon Remington and Matt Cape.
A handful of selected junior inter-league players also represent the Rebels or Western Jets.
Bacchus Marsh's three listed players all share Talent League duties with Jacob Martin and Kade Hilton teammates at Western Jets, while Cody Salmon is one of 10 Rebels products in the inter-league side.
Salmon also boasts Vic Country under-16s selection alongside Redan's Sam Kallio and Lake Wendouree's Lincoln Koliba.
East Point's Strahan Robinson recently made his senior debut for the Roos and looks right at home in the forward line at Eastern Oval.
Robinson kicked two goals on debut against reigning premiers Melton and booted five goals across his last two games.
He led the under-17 competition with 60 goals last season, 13 clear of Redan's Marty Boyer who has also seen senior playing time this season.
It has also been a big year for Robinson's East Point teammate in Archie Caldow, won the Rod Griffin 1500m invitational at the Ballarat Gift as well as making his Talent League debut as a bottom-ager with the Rebels.
Caldow debuted against the Gold Coast Suns Academy with 10 disposals and two tackles.
BFNL (final 22): Lachie Clark (RED), Tristan Leyshan (LW), Cody Salmon (BM), Baxter Horsburgh (NB), Sam Kallio (RED), Jacob Martin (BM), Lincoln Koliba (LW), Dean Harten (RED), Fraser Molan (MC), Jackson McInerney (NB), Bailey McKay (RED), Wilbur Shea (NB), Dylan Hiscock (EP), Sam McDonald (BAL), Lachlan Martin (RED), Archie Caldow (EP), Luke Connolly (NB), Will Stevens (EP), Harvey Lewis (NB), Seth Letcher (MC), Darcy Moloney (NB), Strahan Robinson (EP)
EMG: Elliot Bushell (BM), Kade Hilton (RED)
Coach: Rick Andrews
HFNL (final 22): Sam Carter, Charlie Field, Myles Sinnott, Tate Waterson, Jonty Robertson, Tyler Vickers, Jonty Lafferty, Tom Burns, Jesse Suter, Gus Walsh, Ned Roberts, Jaiden Wells, Jack Jennings, Mitch Ryan, Bailey Osborne, Kodi Jones, Luke Kavanagh, Mason Porter, Noah Nicholls, Ben McGlade, Reggie Mast, Wil Rantall.
EMG: Jack McNeil, Ryan Barnes, Liam Anders, Kyle Rhook, Zac Everall, Joe Morrison.
Coach: Brett Taylor
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
