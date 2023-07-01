A resource developed for at-risk youth is proving unexpectedly popular in the wider Ballarat community as the cost of living crisis bites.
The 'Tight Arse Cookbook' contains low-cost recipes designed to provide young people in insecure housing achievable and flavourful alternatives to nutritionally-poor convenience foods.
It's a free resource available online and at health and welfare services across the city, and it's recently been updated with recipes recommended and tested by clients of youth organisations including Karrung Foyer and Barnagnen.
A spin-off version in the works - named 'Hot Off the Press' - responds to users' feedback about lack of access to cooking equipment, featuring recipes for hot meals requiring no more than a $20 toastie maker.
Ballarat Community Health (BCH) Innovative Health Services for Homeless Youth leader Philippa Cane came up with the cookbook idea in 2008 to boost young people's confidence cooking on a budget.
"Young people from traumatic and unstable backgrounds generally don't have those key living skills a lot of us take for granted like how to cook pasta," Ms Cane said.
"But also, when you make something you get that sense of pride and it sends a message that you're important," she said.
Community services organisation Uniting in April this year reported there were 55 single young people and 25 families on their waiting list for housing support in Ballarat.
Community engagement and support manager Warrick Davison said at the time the number of homeless youth was likely to be higher as he was only able to account for those who had reached out to the service for help.
As food insecurity spreads to other sectors of the community - attributed to factors including un/underemployment and housing costs - the Tight Arse Cookbook has found a much wider audience than originally intended.
Since 2019, 15,000 copies have been printed and distributed and "gone a lot further than just young people," Ms Cane said.
In updating the book for its latest release, the rising cost of living was stark with even the most basic ingredients seeing big jumps in price.
From 2019 to 2023, the average fortnightly shop of essential items had increased by $96.80.
Mince increased in price by 64 per cent; Coles-brand sausages by 82 per cent; and frozen vegetables by 120 per cent.
The result is people cutting back, or going without meals altogether.
"When we're talking about the cost of living going up, food is one of the things that is impacted hugely," Ms Cane said.
"Most of our costs, we have no negotiating in - our phone bill, our rent - they're all set and there's no flexibility in it
"Whereas, you can alter the way you shop and how much food you consume."
The most current and available data indicates that at least 12 per cent of Ballarat's population is food insecure and has accessed emergency food relief at least once in the past 12 months.
That figure - first published in BCH's 2017 Ballarat Food Insecurity Snapshot - has not been updated since 2015 and Ballarat Food Access Network members agree, anecdotally, demand has increased since that time and especially since the end of Covid-19 supplements to government welfare payments.
BCH established the Network in 2015 to help stakeholders in the area of food security work more collaboratively. Member organisations include Uniting, the Ballarat Foundation, the City of Ballarat, and Foodbank Victoria.
The Network's June meeting heard services were being stretched to the limit with some seeing double the amount of people compared to pre-Covid numbers, and volunteers hard to come by especially on weekends.
More than 200 community members were attending the referral-based Foodbank Farms to Families monthly markets hosted by BCH.
The numbers at Uniting's meal program BreezeWay were up by 40 per cent compared to December 2022, with more than 85 people present for meals most days and quieter days seeing numbers in the high 60s.
"They're seeing new faces, seeing more people with mortgages, and cost of living increases are the main reasons for people seeking assistance," BCH Healthy Communities Coordinator Melissa Farrington said.
Foodbank-supported breakfast programs were running in about 25 Ballarat primary and secondary schools - with more on the waiting list.
The Ballarat Foundation's ongoing 2023 Winter Appeal has distributed $33,000 in donations to Uniting, Anglicare, St Vincent De Paul, and the Salvation Army - expected to cover a couple of months' worth of food relief.
The Foundation's CEO Andrew Eales said it was "a short-term fix for a long-term problem" but it was heartening to see the community dig deep at such a challenging time.
"We're very mindful that we're asking the community to give at a time many people don't have the capacity to do so," he said.
"The enormous cost of living pressure increases we've seen over the past 12 months are only likely to get worse in the short-term.
"Winter makes it even harder because people are facing the choice between paying for their heating, their food, and their medications - basic things many of us take for granted."
The Network is looking into opening community pantries across Ballarat for after-hours food relief access serving the increasing numbers of low-to-middle income workers seeking help.
Members are looking forward to the state government-backed Ballarat Foodbank Hub - under construction in the Ballarat West Employment Zone - becoming operational to centralise food relief distribution.
The hub was a 2018 state election promise, but construction industry worker and supply shortages, the Covid pandemic, and delays securing appropriate land have affected the timing.
A Department of Families Fairness and Housing spokesperson said the department "continues to support Foodbank Victoria to get the important facility up and running as soon as possible".
Find the 'Tight Arse Cookbook' and food relief information at bchc.org.au.
