Ballarat emergency food relief services see demand increase as grocery prices rise in cost of living crisis

By Kirra Grimes
July 1 2023 - 10:00am
Uniting's BreezeWay provides free hot meals every day of the year for people who are marginalised, homeless, living in insecure accommodation and / or have no cooking facilities. Picture by Kate Healy
Uniting's BreezeWay provides free hot meals every day of the year for people who are marginalised, homeless, living in insecure accommodation and / or have no cooking facilities. Picture by Kate Healy

A resource developed for at-risk youth is proving unexpectedly popular in the wider Ballarat community as the cost of living crisis bites.

