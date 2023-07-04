The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat pitches in to help Neil Huybregts' legal costs in potential defamation suit

By The Courier
Updated July 4 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Huybregts at the Yarrowee River in 2018. Picture by Kate Healy
Neil Huybregts at the Yarrowee River in 2018. Picture by Kate Healy

A Ballarat conservationist with a passion for the Yarrowee River has found social media posts can be a costly affair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.