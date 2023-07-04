A Ballarat conservationist with a passion for the Yarrowee River has found social media posts can be a costly affair.
But a crowdfunding campaign is well on the way to paying Neil Huybregts' legal costs after he was accused of defaming a developer on Facebook.
A recently launched GoFundMe appeal aims to raise $3500 for the Yarrowee River "guardian" after a March 26 post he authored in a public Facebook group allegedly harmed a developer's reputation.
The post - visible to Facebook users in and out of the 'Friends of the Yarrowee River' group - was focussed on alleged contamination of the Yarrowee River from building activity.
Mr Huybregts deleted the post shortly after Russell Kennedy Lawyers acting on behalf of the developer sent him a Concerns Notice citing the Defamation Act.
In May, he posted an apology conceding he didn't have conclusive evidence for some of his claims.
The retired environmental noise consultant told The Courier this week he was not sure of the status of the legal complaint but said the situation had already taken a mental and physical toll, exacerbating existing pain and anxiety issues.
He already owes $3500 for legal advice, and said any further financial loss would be difficult to bear without an income.
"I was just kind of getting my act together, finding solutions and feeling really good," he said.
"I'd even decided to go off the anti-anxiety medication - then this threat came along, and I was straight back on it.
"It really came at the worst time for me in terms of my mental health - it was a real blow."
Journalist Jolyon Attwooll who has written on the Yarrowee River for The Courier created the GoFundMe last week.
It's an astounding place to live, so my thing is trying to make more of it and get some more plants in the ground and restore some of the natural environment that we've damaged
At the time of writing, it had received more than $1500 in donations, including from people Mr Huybregts hasn't seen since high school.
Mr Attwooll said the support was well-deserved as Mr Huybregts was "always doing his bit to try and make Ballarat a better place" through the Friends of the Yarrowee River group, as volunteering in various local Landcare projects.
"Neil cares deeply about the world around him," Mr Attwooll said.
"He's smart, and funny, and sometimes works in whimsical ways, like the time he noticed a plaque commemorating the planting of a tree of life at Black Hill, but the tree had disappeared.
"He led a campaign to get a replacement, and now there's a stringybark messmate planted in its place."
Mr Huybregts emigrated with to Australia from Canada in the 1970s and took charge of the then inactive Friends of the Yarrowee River community group upon settling in Ballarat in 2012.
His house block backs on to the river and he describes himself as "mad passionate" about protecting the ecosystems it supports.
In 2022, he drew the EPA's attention to pollution concerns resulting in a developer receiving remedial notices.
"It's an astounding place to live, so my thing is trying to make more of it and get some more plants in the ground and restore some of the natural environment that we've damaged," he said.
Russell Kennedy Lawyers was contacted for comment.
