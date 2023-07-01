It's been another busy weekend of football and netball around the Ballarat region, and The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence and Kate Healy were there to capture all of the action.
Despite there not being any BFNL matches, there was still lots going on around the grounds as Ballarat took on Hampden in the Interleague at Mars Stadium.
The Central Highlands Football and Netball leagues continued with round 10, including the Buninyong v Rokewood-Corindhap at Buninyong Recreation Reserve.
The Courier also live streamed the Waubra v Beaufort match at Waubra Recreation Reserve.
