There was plenty of sport happening around the Ballarat region on the weekend, and The Courier was there to cover all of the action.
Sports and games covered this week include: NPL 3 Soccer - Ballarat City FC v Beaumaris at Morshead Park and the Miners' mens and women's NBL1 South clash against Eltham at Selkirk Stadium.
You can also check out the best photos from the BFNL Interleague clash against Hampden and round 10- of the CHFL/CHNL this weekend here.
