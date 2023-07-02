The team behind thousands of Ballarat residents' water safety skills have been highly regarded for teacher quality, despite industry-wide shortages and challenges post COVID-19 lockdowns.
Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre has been named Victorian Swim Centre of the Year in the large category.
Aquatic programs team leader Leanne White said the news of the prestigious award was very exciting for the team.
The awards are run by AUSTSWIM, the main training body for swim teachers across the country.
Ms White said the award was a testament to the high level of qualification standards upheld at BALC.
"All of our staff here have to hold qualification," she said.
"It's really important that our staff work in the specialised areas - such as infant, adult or access and inclusion - also have that specialised qualification."
Over the past year, the team at BALC has been rebuilding its teaching group as Ballarat was affected by nationwide swim teacher shortages - similar to experiences faced in the hospitality industry.
The swim school employed 22 teachers before COVID-19 lockdowns; now there are 47 teaching staff and Ms White said they were ready to do another intake of new teachers.
Aspiring teachers participate in a two-day course with AUSTSWIM, which is sometimes offered in Ballarat.
They then have to complete supervised hours across a range of swimming abilities until they are ready for a practical assessment.
BALC runs a swim school program with more than 1500 students, which is up by 33 per cent post-COVID-19 lockdowns.
They also run school-based programs, which caters to about 4000 students from 37 different schools across our region.
Ms White said it was important to pair aspiring teachers with a range of mentors while they got practical experience, so they could learn different teaching styles.
"I've been in the industry since 1979, I think you gather a lot of information; as long as you keep working with an open mind, you can always learn something," Ms White said.
"The minute you think you know it all is probably the time that you need to hang your bathers up and go and find something else."
Over the time Ms White has been in the industry, she said there had been plenty of changes.
The main one, she said, was the move from a sole focus on stroke development to a larger focus on water safety for all ages.
IN THE NEWS:
"Sometimes people become complacent about understanding what that risk is," Ms White said.
"Often I will say to coaches, you don't have coaches to coach if we don't get it right at the ground level.
"It's really critical that people come in, whether they're adults or children, and understand what they need to do in order to keep themselves firstly safe and then we can work on building the skills in there and teach them how to stroke."
City of Ballarat community wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said he was "incredibly proud of the staff" at BALC.
"It's a tremendous kudos to the swim teachers," he said.
"But something like this only happens when the whole organisation is, behind the scenes, operating well."
Following this award, BALC will become a finalist for the 2023 National AUSTSWIM Awards, which will be presented on the Gold Coast this month.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.