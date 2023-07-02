The Courier
Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre named Victorian Swim Centre of the Year

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 2 2023 - 11:00am
Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre aquatic programs team leader Leanne White. Picture By Kate Healy.
The team behind thousands of Ballarat residents' water safety skills have been highly regarded for teacher quality, despite industry-wide shortages and challenges post COVID-19 lockdowns.

