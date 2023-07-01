The Courier
Ashery Yovich wants to get Ballarat tradies talking bowel cancer

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 2 2023 - 5:00am
Hugs from Asher Yovich's children Declan, aged 10, and Ava, aged 12, offer great support as he undergoes chemotherapy for bowel cancer, aged 40. Picture by Kate Healy
SURGERY was the "easy bit" for Asher Yovich.

