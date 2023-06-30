Man on road rage charges faces court

A man who repeatedly kicked the car door of another driver following a road rage confrontation has faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
William Sutton pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal damage, relating to the incident on May 26 2023.
The court heard Sutton was driving his son to work at an Alfredton pub at about 5pm, when he pulled into traffic in front of a driver who had to brake heavily to avoid a collision with him.
Sutton, who was self represented, told the court after the near accident, the other driver tailgated him down the road.
"I pulled out in front of the lady, I made a mistake," he said.
"She proceeded to flash her lights, I lost my temper, I pulled over to let her go.
"She just exploded like nothing else, I grabbed hold of the door and I kicked it three times."
Sutton, who is on a single parent disability pension, is looking after four children aged between 12 and 26.
An emotional Sutton told the court he would take responsibility for his actions.
"I don't play up, this, and the other occasion I did lose my temper, I paid the price and I paid the fine too," he said.
"There's a lot of stuff going on in my life, I've done something wrong and I'm here to pay the price."
Magistrate Bailin said while the criminal damage charge was serious, Sutton's offence was at the low end of the spectrum.
He said the accused had taken responsibility for his actions on the day, and hadn't put the community at risk.
Because of this, he placed Sutton on a good behaviour bond, and instructed him not to trouble police for 12 months.
