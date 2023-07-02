Tammy Gilson has brought the backspace alive with her first exhibition in time for NAIDOC week and will be sharing the stories behind her work later this week.
"I really wanted to show what I've learned and my life story, all sort of woven into one with my culture knowledge and working as a cultural fire officer," she said.
"These pieces are an expression of my emotion and my identity of who I am as Wadawurrung woman."
The exhibition Tammy Gilson: Beenyak is in the Art Gallery's backspace room, one of three spaces in Ballarat which encourages local artists to put together their own exhibitions.
What I've learned had been handed down from the Aunties and the elders, it made me who I am today.- Wadawurrung artist Tammy Gilson
The work on display ranges from spaces for flowers, adornments or even eel traps.
Gilson said the work draws on a number of experiences while on Country.
"I used to go eel fishing with my brother when I was young," she said.
"I didn't realise later on in life, I would be making eel traps."
Gilson's work involves natural dyes, berries and flowers.
"I've learned a lot over the years," she said.
"How to harvest, how to dry and how important it is to get it right."
Gilson said the exhibition highlighted her as a traditional weaver and blak designer.
She said Beenyak means basket, been means to separate or spread and yak means to protect.
"It's all about the protection and how I weave and wrap around," Gilson said.
"It's a continual circle, so there's no knots as such."
Gilson has included an art projection in the exhibition, the work designed by her sister Deanne Gilson.
"I wanted to make it a living exhibition and show a continual living practice."
"We're still able to express how we're connected to Country and to culture and bring it alive."
When she was little, Gilson said she had a fascination with North American Indians and would often make dream catchers.
She said she inherited her creativity from her mum.
Spending time riding her horse on Country collecting items from nature continued to develop her curiosity which would eventually turn into her craft.
Her basket weaving is influenced by both sides of her family, Gilson said.
"Mum has been a big teacher with the story and her creativeness, as an artist, I've inherited that from my ancestors and also from Mom's side of the family, that's really powerful," she said,
"My English great grandfather was a basket weaver as well."
Last year Gilson was part of the Koorie Heritage Trust Blak Design project which she said added to her skills she has been developing for a number of years.
"What I've learned has been handed down from the Aunties and the elders, it made me who I am today," she said.
"I am very grateful and respectful of my teachers."
Gilson will be speaking about her exhibition and practices with Art Gallery curator Kiri Smart this week.
The talk will be held on Wednesday July 5 from 6-7pm is a special event for NAIDOC week.
The event is free but bookings are essential via the Art Gallery website. Gilson's exhibition will be on display until August 13.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
