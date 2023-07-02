The Courier
Australian High Commission to share St John of God Ballarat, Tonga program

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
July 3 2023 - 9:00am
St John of God Ballarat's Tonga Twinning coordinator Carolyn Mornane with chief executive officer Alex Demidov and the hospital's mission integration director Maureen Waddington with a shipping container of donated supplies bound for Tonga. Picture St John of God Ballarat
A LONGSTANDING, evolving two-way health partnership between Ballarat and Tonga is set to become a feature story for the Australian High Commission.

