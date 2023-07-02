A LONGSTANDING, evolving two-way health partnership between Ballarat and Tonga is set to become a feature story for the Australian High Commission.
St John of God Ballarat's Tonga Twinning coordinator Carolyn Mornane said the program was about much more than just sending donated supplies to Vaiola Hospital on the outskirts of Tongan capital city Nuku'alofa.
Ms Mornane said this was about shared learning for healthcare workers in a program stemming back 30 years that now extends across Ballarat healthcare staff, suppliers and community organisations to Nuku'alofa and community health centres in Tonga's outer islands.
"When I first joined the program in 2006 it was for wound care and now it is a collaboration of everybody," Ms Mornane said. ":...There is longevity in the program but it is still worthy for both sides."
In October, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, St John of God Ballarat Hospital will send a team to work with Tonga's health ministry.
Past exchanges have offered mentoring in medical services directorship, a condensed midwifery experience, introduction of a community mental health in-patient model, developing wound care and a research partnership with Federation University, Lake Imaging and Grampians Health.
Hospital teams from Tonga have also typically visited St John of God Ballarat Hospital in return.
Ms Mornane was part of a scoping visit to Tonga earlier this year to assess the feasibility of reinstating the exchange visits. She was "most impressed" with the safety for Ballarat teams in an area that, since the start of the pandemic, had also endured a volcanic eruption and tsumani.
What they also found was a sustainable model of care that was still functioning well but needed a bit of extra support in capacity building.
A 12.2-metre shipping container filled with donated medical supplies, packed by St John of God Ballarat Hospital is en route to Tonga's Ministry of Health.
This includes equipment such as an ultrasound and X-ray machines and defibrillators and medical supplies such as mattresses, hospital linen, theatre scrubs, surgical gloves, antimicrobial handwash and kitchen equipment. One of the most needed resources has been sterilised surgical wrap.
The donation has been amassed from Grampians Health, Western Health, Western District Health Service, Central Highlands Rural Health (Daylesford), Lake Imaging, Eureka and Gouge linens, Elyptol hand sanitiser and Ballarat East Rotary. St John of God hospitals in Geelong and Bendigo have also chipped in.
"It's really community based and we try to send a shipping container annually. We always ask what they need rather than us just telling them what we can send," Ms Mornane said.
"It's now starting to be shared more on the outer islands and other community health centres as well."
IN OTHER NEWS
Tonga Twinning started as an exchange program between St John of God Ballarat Hospital and Tonga's Ministry of Health Vaiola Hospital in 1992.
Ms Mornane said the Ministry and St John of God Ballarat Hospital had since agreed to also focus on outer community health centres as a vital was to ease "enduring, intense and overwhelming" pressure on Vaiola Hospital's emergency department for cases that could be first addressed at a community level.
Now the twinning program has resumed, Ms Mornane said it was exciting to see what might evolve.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.