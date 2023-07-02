The Courier
City of Ballarat officially leaves in-home aged care

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 3 2023 - 5:00am
Nick and Helene Roche's new businesses helps older residents keep their independance. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
The way older residents access home care services has officially changed as July marks the shift towards online based systems, which has some residents concerned.

Local News

