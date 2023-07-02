The way older residents access home care services has officially changed as July marks the shift towards online based systems, which has some residents concerned.
New regulations mean councils would need to make significant changes to the way the services are provided and would operate in an open market competing for clients with other dedicated care providers.
City of Ballarat councillors voted to end their in-home aged care program in the past months, and council workers have been transitioning clients to ensure vulnerable residents are not left behind. Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was bittersweet last week saying goodbye to council workers, some who have been working in the in-home care sector for more than 25 years.
"They have been at the heart of the service and have always had the focus that it's about the clients and being able to improve their lives," he said.
"I'm really proud of the entire team that have worked through this particular phase, change is never easy, especially when people have formed a really strong relationship between client and carer."
Cr Hudson said he was aware of a large number of staff who have been able to secure jobs with other external care providers and have been paired with previous clients from council services.
Other regional councils in the area have made a similar decision, with Hepburn, Golden Plains and Moorabool shires voting in March 2022 and Pyrenees councillors making the decision in December.
The changes follow recommendations from the 2018 Royal Commission into aged care quality and safety and aim to give residents more choice when it comes to picking different providers. With council moving out of the space, there is an opportunity for other businesses to continue to offer similar care services.
As of July 1, Ballarat council is no longer a contractor as a part of the Commonwealth Home Support Program.
However work will continue as part of the Regional Assessment Service until June 30 2024 to help clients transition and ensure they are supported effectively.
The new system includes a reliance on technology which residents have told The Courier could be challenging.
The daughter of a 78-year-old Alfredton woman, who asked to not be named, said in February moving her mum into the new system involved multiple calls between different service providers, if clients did not have immediate family helping it could be a "nightmare".
When making the decision to transition out of in-home based care councils considered how many other options residents would have, especially in the regions.
In the Ballarat council meeting documents, officers identified 60 home care providers operating in or near to Ballarat.
In the gap new businesses are starting in Ballarat, including Nick and Helene Roche's new venture.
Mr Roche said they started their franchise, Driving Miss Daisy, in February after looking for a different work opportunity.
The brand started in New Zealand in 2004 and came to Australia in 2020 with Ballarat and Melton the two Victorian franchises operating.
After looking after Mrs Roche's aunty as she transitioned from independent living to a retirement village, the driving concept resonated with the couple.
They said they want to help Balllarat people keep living independently as much as possible, while also offering companionship and a chance for connection.
Mr Roche said all drives are pre-booked and the service is open to anyone from health appointments, shopping trips or drives to after school activities.
While their youngest clients so far have been four years old, he said most people engaging the service are older.
Mr Roche said he enjoys helping people and allowing them to continue living independently. "It's about hearing their stories, particularly with the elderly, they just love somebody to have a chat with," he said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
