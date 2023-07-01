The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Match Report

Ballarat triumphant in inter-league spectacle with Hampden

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 1 2023 - 11:06pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat triumphant in inter-league spectacle | GALLERY
Ballarat triumphant in inter-league spectacle | GALLERY

The Ballarat Football Netball League enjoyed a drought-breaking inter-league victory against Hampden, leaving Mars Stadium with a 16-point win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.